Technology skills and innovations that drive GCC growth





A roundtable of the Economic Times GCC Transformation Series run by Thomson Reuters was held in Bangalore, bringing together the world’s top leaders from Thomson Reuters and the GCC space in India. The discussion focused on how GCC moved up the value chain, hired more decision makers, and overcame awareness and talent management challenges.

India’s GCC Landscape According to the NASSCOM Deloitte Report, India’s GCC value proposition accounts for 50% of the global GCC market, which employs 1.3 million people. Due to the impact of pandemics on digitalization, the number of GCCs in India is increasing. The above report estimates growth potential of 1.5 to 3 times, with proper ecosystem support and government incentives to expand the market size by US $ 20 to 30 billion over the next 5 to 6 years. There is a possibility of connecting.

Organizations across the Trend Value Curve that drive GCC are now comfortable with high-level knowledge processes from GCC, such as digital RPA, ML, and AI. India claims its presence by driving business outcomes across functions. It is judged by the amount of cross-selling, upsell, and direct value to profit or loss. A setup that focuses on collaboration with customers and is more integrated with the entire business process can bring more innovation and increase the value that customers provide.

In the early days of consulting, we always started with a process that looked simple. Today you start with a much more holistic process and understand how to make it self-reliant. During the pandemic, we took a step together. For example, features that work well together, such as operations and engineering teams, are evolving. Top technology talents work in a variety of areas, improving processes across functions such as operations, finance, and sales. This is a major change seen in Kirtsy Roth, Chief Operating Officer of Thomson Reuters, an internal and customer base.

For some of the more specialized financial processes, in the past we needed a graduate certified accountant for accounting and tax services in India. You need to choose from a small pool of US-qualified CPA with the required qualifications. But now we need someone who understands technology and accounting. Regardless of function, we now need people with technical expertise, Vishal Parekh, Regional Heads-India, Southeast Asia, Central and Africa, Thomson Reuters.

GCC, which invests in talent and helps leaders think end-to-end about their business, finds it easier to generate influence. An entity that can position itself as an extended headquarters can extend itself. Prejudice when hiring a specialist role has been reduced. For example, the role of senior risk advisory, which was not previously offered in India, is now being fulfilled here. In addition, important financial tools, processes, or automation decisions no longer need to be guided by US-based leadership. There are many experts here who are driving discussions about what needs to be done to improve the process. India’s setup is also beginning to take the lead with key indicators like ESG.

India has succeeded in changing its brand name as a hub of talent beyond function. One of the key advantages of the country is the combination of techniques and professionals from different processes. The other is access to large amounts of data related to recruitment. The more GCC in India can perform analysis on these numbers, the more valuable insights it can provide to top management.

Challenges The number of GCC CXOs in India has increased significantly, but the total number is still small. In India, process standardization and accountability need to be improved. Apart from these issues, some companies still consider India a good place for shared service centers and support operations, so top leaders need to change their mindset.

An important part of the challenge is how to help India understand that it extends beyond labor arbitration and low-level support to more important parts of the end-to-end process. And change management with other global workforce. To do that, you need a senior leader here. We are consistently expanding our leadership here and will continue to do so, says Mary Alice Bitch, Chief Human Resources Officer at Thomson Reuters.

Despite the challenges, the concept of change has evolved from automating this to what else can be done. The end-to-end process is no longer siled with retail, accounting, finance, or other features. The main controls and procedures have also been modified to match where most of the work is done.

