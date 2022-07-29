



German lottery provider Zeal Network is working with online security specialist Nect to implement artificial intelligence (AI) ID verification technology to protect minors from gambling harm.

Under this agreement, Zeal started using Nect Ident. This is a fully AI-based, fully automated identification for customers gambling Zeal online.

Players can individually identify themselves through the app using ID documents and selfie videos. NectIdent can compare faces to review documents and detect digital manipulation attempts.

Zeal said this would ensure that users trying to access online gambling services are of legal age and at the same time prevent players from creating accounts with fake identities. rice field.

Zeal CEO Helmut Becker states that as an online lottery provider, youth protection is central and ubiquitous. Therefore, we place the utmost importance on the use of innovative technologies that make the registration process safe and transparent for both parties.

With Nect Ident, you can further ensure that players enrolling in online offers actually meet the regulatory requirements for playing the lottery.

Benny Bennet Jrgens, CEO of Nect, added: Both will benefit from AI-based identification. Users can identify themselves independently in a very short amount of time, and businesses can be confident that new customers are really the people they claim.

We are pleased to partner with Zeal to modernize new lottery customer registrations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://igamingbusiness.com/tech-innovation/cybersecurity/zeal-rolls-out-ai-identification-technology-to-protect-minors/

