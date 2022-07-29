The government quietly blocks the exchange of PUBG.Ora stopped EV production after “inventory buildup”





This morning, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian-only version of PUBG, reported that it had disappeared from the Google Play Store and Apples App Store on Thursday night. Now, one source told Reuters that the government silently ordered the block, fearing that a very popular game would share user data with Chinese entities. Credit: Giphy

Also in this letter: Ora Electric stopped EV production due to a pile of inventories and continues to invest in India and other emerging markets: AmazonNow, Zilingo COO Aadi Vaidya says it has stopped.

India Blocks BGMI Over China’s Data Sharing Concerns: Report

According to Reuters, the Indian government has used its IT legislation to block Kraftons Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a local version of the very popular mobile game PUBG.

BGMI India had more than 100 million users.

why? Sources said the government was concerned about data sharing and mining in China. According to a regulatory filing, South Korean company Krafton is backed by China’s Tencent, which held a 13.5% stake through an investment vehicle as of the end of March.

Silent Ban: The government hasn’t announced the block, but the app was removed from the Googles Play Store and Apples App Store on Thursday night.

India has called a section of IT law called 69A to impose a ban, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

This section allows the government to block public access to content for national security. Orders placed under this section are typically sensitive information.

Strong reaction: The ban elicited a strong reaction on Twitter and YouTube from popular Indian gamers.

“We hope the government understands that thousands of esports athletes, content creators, and their lives depend on BGMI,” said Abhijeet Andhare, a Twitter user with over 92,000 followers. Tweeted.

War with apps: PUBG was banned in India in 2020, along with more than 100 other China-linked apps, after a month-long border conflict between the two countries. Since then, the ban has been expanded to cover more than 300 apps, including the popular game app Free Fire, owned by Singapore’s technology group Sea Ltd.

Ola Electric has stopped producing EVs due to inventory buildup

Oraelectric has stopped producing electric scooters at its Krishnagiri plant in Tamil Nadu for about a week, primarily because of too much inventory, sources said.

The company claimed that the factory was closed due to annual maintenance and installation of new machines, but three people with development knowledge said that a pile of inventories was the main reason for the tools to go down. I did.

Details: Ora Electric has approximately 4,000 scooters stacked in a factory called the Future Factory. According to one source, when Ora Electric shut down the line on July 21, it was producing only 100 cars a day, compared to its current capacity of 600 cars.

Ora started mass production at the Tamil Nadu plant in October and started normal production in December, so it has been about eight months since full-scale production started.

Refusal: Like most car companies that maintain their factories annually, we did. At no point can this be considered a production outage. Therefore, clarifying that (information) is not true, an Ora spokesman told us.

The company did not clarify daily production and bookings. I didn’t elaborate on the duration of the suspension, but claimed it was short.

Ora has dismissed 1,000 people to focus on electricity: On Friday morning, we reported that Ora was dismissing about 1,000 employees across the industry.

Restructuring exercises, which are expected to continue in the coming weeks, aim to increase Olas’ focus on the actively hiring electric vehicle business, according to executives involved in the hiring process.

In the early days of emerging markets like India, we will continue to invest: Amazon

After recording a $ 1.7 billion loss in overseas operations in the second quarter, Amazon said it is still in its infancy in emerging markets such as India and will continue to invest in overseas operations.

Dave Phildes, director of investor relations at Amazon, remembers that it was early in many international countries, especially in emerging markets such as India, Brazil and the Middle East and recent launch markets. I think that is important.

Overall, Amazon saw a 7% increase in second-quarter revenue to $ 121 billion, but incurred a net loss of $ 2 billion compared to a profit of $ 7.8 billion a year ago.

Apple almost doubles India’s revenue: Meanwhile, Apple nearly doubled India’s revenue in the second quarter and achieved record growth in other emerging markets, CEO Tim Cook said Said in the announcement.

According to Cyber ​​Media Research (CMR), Apple shipped more than 1.2 million iPhones in India in the second quarter, up 94% year-on-year.

Today’s tweet

Zilingo COO Aadi Vaidya quits troubled company

Bloomberg said another to Chief Operating Officer Ardy Vidia two months after Singapore-based startup Jilling dismissed Chief Operating Officer Anquity Bose on suspicion of financial fraud. He reported that he saw an exit that attracted attention.

Vaidya joined the company in 2015 and became COO two years later. He owns a 2% stake in Zilingo.

Abundance of Temporary Employment: Meanwhile, data from dispatching company ManpowerGroup India show that companies are rushing to meet post-pandemic demand, creating 500,000 to 550,000 new temporary employment in the next holiday season. Will be done. Approximately 70% of new job demand is delivery, logistics, and warehousing.

Swiggy Makes WFA Permanent: As part of its Future of Work policy, Swiggy has announced an option to work from anywhere that is permanent for most jobs. Earlier this year, social commerce startup Meesho announced a similar option for its employees.

ETtech deal digest

The VC remained cautious in a volatile environment, so startups didn’t make big rounds and it was a quiet week. Agri-fintech Jai Kisan and Price Labs were the only startups to raise a reasonable amount of money.

This is a list of all the startups that have raised money this week.

Today’s ETtech Top 5 newsletter was curated by Zaheer Merchant in Mumbai and Ruchir Vyas in New Delhi. Graphics and illustrations by Rahul Awasthi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/newsletters/tech-top-5/govt-quietly-blocks-pubg-replacement-ola-halted-ev-production-after-inventory-pile-up/articleshow/93213934.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos