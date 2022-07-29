Former Xbox Boss: “We encouraged console wars, but didn’t create a department.”





Peter Moore is known in the gaming (and sports) industry for wearing many hats. One of his careers was Microsoft, who helped direct the Xbox in the 360s. In a new interview, Moore talked about his time on the Xbox and how they encouraged console wars, but that wasn’t the reason you expected.

Moore recently appeared on one of the front office sports podcasts, discussing his time as Liverpool FCCEO in the process of touching his time on Xbox. The gaming industry has shifted to a more unified tone, but during Moore’s tenure, the console war was arguably a bigger part of the gaming industry, and Moore said he encouraged it on the Xbox.

We encouraged console wars to challenge each other rather than create divisions, Moore says. And when I say to each other, I mean Microsoft and Sony. If Microsoft didn’t stick to the course after the Xbox and after the Red Rings of Death, the game would be a poor place for it and there wouldn’t be competition like it does today.

Moore joined Xbox in 2003 after serving as President and COO of Sega America. Moore is best remembered for supporting the launch of the Xbox 360 and Dreamcast, and for preferring to launch high-profile games with fake tattoos. Early domination of the Xbox in the 360s was driven by the launch of games like Halo and Xbox Live.

But Moore also talked about lows such as the Red Ring of Death controversy. If we didn’t solve the Red Rings of Death the way we did, we’re well aware that we don’t have an Xbox today.

Today, console wars are a little more neglected, especially given the current situation of cross-platform and cross-play titles. Even if Xbox and Sony buy developers like Activision and Bungie, there’s still talk of keeping their biggest game multi-platform, at least for now.

Moore later joined EA and headed the sports division before becoming CEO of the Liverpool Football Club. After that, he returned to the technical field and is now Vice President and GM of Unity.

Matt TM Kim is a news editor at IGN. You can contact him at @lawoftd.

