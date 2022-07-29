GTA 6 cuts four leads into two and three cities into one





Grand Theft Auto 5

rock star

Today, there’s a bit more GTA6 news that sheds light on this week’s report revealing some of the first details about the game, even if the rock stars themselves haven’t shared anything yet.

This is by former Kotaku journalists Stephen Totilo and Jason Schreier, who are now reporting on Axios and Bloomberg, respectively.

This week, Schleier is trying to reduce the scope of GTA 6 to ease the burden on Rockstar employees, instead with larger map zones in North and South America to focus solely on Vice City. I reported that it was cut out. And it will have two protagonists, including a Latina woman, Bonnie and half of the Clyde-style duo.

However, additional reports from Axios confirm how slim this was actually. According to the Totillos newsletter, the original plan was to have four leads in GTA 6 this time, one more than GTA 5, and only one character playable from all previous games. It has been reduced to two. It seems likely that the current two were part of the original four, but that is not explicitly stated.

GTA Vice City

rock star

Second, GTA 6 was supposed to have three major cities, but has since been reduced to just one vice city. There is no word about what the other cities were, but past reports indicate that at least one of them could have been a fictitious city set entirely outside the United States.

This does not mean that the content will not be displayed. Part of the Bloomberg report is that Rockstars’ current plan is to add missions and cities over time, which may affect not only GTA online components, but also single-player content. It raises questions about the potential live nature of GTA6. I don’t know if the game will add protagonists over time. This seems unlikely, but it’s clear.

Personally, I’d rather focus on one city and its surroundings, rather than delaying the game further, launching it in a stormy state, or completely burning out rock stars. .. Also, few games in this genre do this, so I’ve never really understood the desire to have multiple playable leads in these games. Three of GTA 5 were almost overkill, so it sounds like four were almost certainly. The two sound much easier to handle.

None of these reports show a fixed date for any of these. Some rumors suggested that late 2023 to early 2024 would be the target, but further reports show that rock stars haven’t specifically considered that window, and the real answer is 2024. It may be later. As usual, GTA Online continues to print money, so there is no urgency to issue GTA6.

Anyway, we almost keep listening to the game through insider sources, and it may take some time before rock stars even officially decide to start bullying it.

