Google Stadia may shut down





Rumors suggest that Google may be considering ditching its game-streaming platform Stadia entirely by the end of the year.

Google Stadia hasn’t been as successful as the internet giant had hoped. The game-streaming service has had its foot in the door for some time, but it hasn’t made waves since its release, and many theorize that Google will be ditching the service entirely in the relatively near future.

Google has been known to shut down underperforming services in shockingly short periods of time, and Google Stadia in particular isn’t doing all that well in the grand scheme of things. may be further along than some think, with Google aiming to shut down Stadia by the end of 2022.

Google Stadia was originally announced in 2019 and was announced as the next big thing in gaming, but it ended up garnering little attention. It may not be long before Stadia expires, according to Twitter account KilledbyGoogle, which tracks every service Google shuts down. To be fair, this is a “he said, she said” situation, but Google could shut down Stadia “by the end of the summer,” according to a source with the account holder. Sources also claim that no license transfer of any kind will take place. This means that any purchases made on Stadia will effectively be void when the service ends.

Killed by Google sources compared the plan to what Google has done with its PlayMusic service. All subscribers will be notified 30-60 days before Stadia’s closure and will be refunded as-is for the final month of service at no additional charge. It was recently revealed that Google may bail out his Stadia by turning it into a service for businesses, Google Stream. It’s unlikely that Google will simply scrap the technology used to keep Stadia running, so this could still be the plan.

Of course, the obvious caveat to this rumor is that it is unconfirmed and unconfirmed. Even Killed by Google says these claims aren’t necessarily true and sources can be wildly inaccurate. At the same time, if Google licenses Stadia as Google Stream in the future, removing the consumer-facing service from its marketing push is probably a smart move.

It’s also worth pointing out that Stadia was supposed to acquire The Quarry, but the deal fell through when Google announced it was winding down the service. With potential monopolies blowing in the wind and streaming platforms potentially pivoting toward enterprise-grade customers, Stadia’s future is certainly very uncertain. However, if these particular rumors are true, Google will be making an announcement soon.

Details: Stadia’s ‘failure’ comes from one big misunderstanding

