Google’s new Play Store rules target annoying ads and copycat encryption apps





Google is trying to reduce annoying, unskippable ads in its Android apps and overall bad behavior in the Play Store (via TechCrunch). The company on Wednesday announced broad policy changes that more specifically updated its rules across several categories, cracking down on loopholes developers may have used to circumvent existing rules.

One of the most influential changes to everyday phone use is advertising. Google says the updated guidelines, which take effect September 30, will help ensure a high-quality experience for users when using Google Play apps. The new policy tells developers that apps can’t pop up full-screen ads that can’t be dismissed after 15 seconds. Exceptions to these rules do not always apply if you voluntarily choose to watch an ad to earn some reward points, or if an ad pops up during a break in your action.

Google’s current policy states that ads should be easy to close without penalty, and full-screen ads should be able to be closed, but the 15-second benchmark is new. but I don’t want to have to wait for a long 2 minute ad in the middle of the game where the (small and hard to see) x only appears after 70 seconds or when I’m trying to do something else.

One of Google’s examples of rule-breaking ads. GIF: Google

The new rules also stipulate that ads should not suddenly appear immediately after loading a level or article. Again, the current rules do not allow sudden and disruptive ads, but the new rules add specific examples of violations.

Children’s apps have stricter advertising policies. Google hasn’t made any major changes to the types of ads developers can show to children, but starting in November, we’re making some changes to the tools developers use to serve those ads. .

Google is also making changes to how apps implement and use Android’s built-in VPN (or virtual private network) tools. Apps are not allowed to implement their own VPN and collect user data without explicit permission from the user. Also, a VPN cannot be used to allow users to bypass or modify advertisements from other apps. Mishaal Rahman, Esper’s technical editor, said on his Twitter that this could help crack down on ad fraud that pretends to click on ads in one country when users are actually in another. I pointed out that there is a possibility, but it also states that it may affect the privacy of DuckDuckGos. We focus on app tracking protection.

With some tweaks, Play will be a better place to get your app.

Google’s new rules also include some other changes. For example, if the app sells subscriptions, the developer should link to an easy-to-use online method for canceling subscriptions in the app, with a link to the Google Plays Subscription Center being important. Google also cracks down on health misinformation and added a section stating that apps cannot contain misleading information about vaccines, unapproved treatments, or other harmful health practices such as conversion therapy. increase.

The update also makes some changes to the wording about surveillance apps or stalkerware, where apps built to track users can use certain flags to tell Google what the app is doing. , and the app must indicate that it can monitor or track the user. Play store description. (These kinds of apps are still only allowed to track employees and children. Google says that using these apps to track someone else, such as a spouse, is prohibited from being tracked. It explicitly states it is prohibited, even though the user claims that people are aware of it.)

In addition to other companies, developers, and organizations, there is one slightly humorous piece of information in the updated Impersonation section. Google’s new rules say developers can’t trick people into thinking that their app isn’t associated with an entity. As an example of what this means, Google shows apps that use iconography that can trick users into thinking they are related to a government or cryptocurrency project. (There’s also a funny line that you can’t name your app Justin Bieber His Official unless you’re actually Justin Bieber or have Justin Bieber’s permission, but that was already in the existing guidelines. )

NOT PERMITTED: Using the Fishcoins logo on your app icon.Image: Google

This example seems like perfect timing on Google’s part. The policy won’t go into effect until the end of August, but the company said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) sent a letter asking for more information about fraudulent cryptocurrency apps on his Play Store just to him. announced a day ago.

