RTIH Runs Coolest Retail Tech Play of the Week — Retail Tech Innovation Hub





Target

Target will add three new sorting centers next year, two in the Chicago metropolitan area and one in the Denver Metro. This is to make the team work more efficiently, reduce shipping costs, and deliver to guests even faster.

The new addition sits alongside Target’s six existing sorting centers in the United States.

zap

On-demand delivery company Zapp launched Zapp Boutique, becoming the first company in the quick commerce space to stock premium brands such as Daylesford, Dr. Barbara Sturm, OnlyRoses, Lelo, Trudon, and many others.

Customers will be able to purchase products from Antinori, Brindisa, Cipriani, Croc, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Fornasetti, Ginori 1735, La Roche Posay, Lina Stores, Lello, Mott & Chandon, Trudon, Tony and Vichy.

London-based luxury gift brand OnlyRoses joins the range of brands available at Zapp Boutique.

Arrangements of Infinite Rose Waldorf Crimson (209.99) and Infinite Rose Champagne (104.99) are available for fast delivery 24/7.

MS

Tata Consultancy Services helped Marks and Spencer (M&S) with its HR department’s digital transformation.

TCS has been a strategic partner of M&S for over ten years.

For its HR transformation journey, the company’s team built a cloud-based solution using the Oracle HCM suite.

As part of the programme, TCS migrated 27 million records of M&S employees working in 1,450 locations across the UK, enabling seamless and secure data connectivity across the landscape.

The solution provides employees with intuitive self-service capabilities anytime, anywhere.

This frees up the HR operations team to focus on other value-adding activities.

