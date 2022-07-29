AMZN and AAPL Stocks Boost Earnings for Mixed Big Tech





If you’re an investor in tech stocks, this week has been volatile. That instability continues from the previous week. Until yesterday, most tech stocks seemed doomed. A quick summary:

Snap (SNAP): The Snapchat maker missed out on EPS and revenue last Thursday, citing weak ad sales and economic headwinds. Shares fell 25%. Twitter (TWTR): Last Friday, the social media giant reported misses in earnings, earnings and mDAUs. Twitter’s revenue loss was the largest ever, he reports CNBC. Microsoft (MSFT): On Tuesday, the Windows giant missed out on profits and earnings, citing foreign exchange rates, the war in Ukraine and “a deterioration in his PC market in June.” Alphabet (GOOG): Also on Tuesday, Alphabet, the owner of Google, lost profits and revenue, ad revenue growth slowed and the company scaled back marketing as it struggled with inflation. Meta (META): On Wednesday, Facebook owner Meta announced its first year-over-year quarterly revenue decline, citing weak ad sales due to inflation and Apple’s changes to his iOS privacy. did. Intel (INTC): On Thursday, Intel said earnings fell 22% year-on-year and its stock price fell more than 10%. Intel cited a “sudden and rapid decline in economic activity” as the biggest factor behind the disappointing numbers.

It’s a pretty bad week for Big Tech, right? But yesterday, investors breathed a sigh of relief when two of the industry’s biggest players, Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), took unexpected actions.

Apple reported record June quarter revenue of $83 billion, of which $19.4 billion was net profit. The company’s flagship product, his iPhone, brought him $40.6 billion in sales, up more than $1 billion from the same period last year. And as MacRumors reports, Apple’s all-important services division now has 860 million paying subscribers, and in just 12 months he’s added 160 million. .

And Amazon? The company reported his $121.2 billion in sales, beating expectations for the second quarter. This is a 7% increase over the previous year. Following the news, Amazon shares rose more than 12% in pre-market trading this morning.

So why are Amazon and Apple doing better than other big tech companies? We offer products that people want to buy.

In contrast to Snap, Twitter, Meta and Alphabet, the “consumers” are mostly businesses (i.e. advertisers). Advertising spending is one of the first things companies cut when the economy takes a turn for the worse. Even Intel and Microsoft have consumer products, but they derive most of their revenue from sales to businesses, who scale back purchases during times of uncertainty.

As Apple and Amazon have shown, selling products that people want or deem essential can help them weather recessions better than most of their big tech rivals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90773756/amazon-and-apple-help-big-techs-mixed-earnings-week-close-on-a-positive-note The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos