Luxembourg uses innovation to improve government technology





In Luxembourg, government technology (govtech) is defined as technology that improves government services by facilitating cooperation between ministries and making it easier for citizens and businesses to interact with government agencies.

Computer Weekly spoke with several people in charge of developing government technology solutions in Luxembourg at the Ministry of Digitalization and the Center for Government IT (CTIE).

The Ministry of Digitalization was established in December 2018 with the aim of making people’s lives easier through digital technology, said Vera Soares, government adviser and minister of the Ministry of Digitalization. When the Ministry of Digitalization was launched, we immediately started working on his CTIE and concrete projects.

Luxembourg has had an IT center since the 1970s and in 2008 became a CTIE providing most of the IT services required by ministries and administrations. It is responsible for national network operations and information security, provides computers and telephones to ministries and government agencies, provides hosting services, software as a service, and platform as a service. We also develop applications. CTIE is the largest shared service center for IT services in the Luxembourg government.

CTIE Director Patrick Houtsch says Govtech is our core business. One of his latest projects was when he launched public sector blockchain in 2019, a highly innovative government technology solution. This is a huge success because we not only provided a blockchain, but also a solution that works on it.

One solution was to process student loans, says Houtsch. The bank can verify that the student has a guarantee from the state and that the student has not already used this guarantee with another bank. This kind of thing is govtech that we do as a day job. But now there are dedicated labs, making innovative ideas more accessible and encouraging interaction with private sector experts.

GovTech Lab was virtually launched on November 20, 2020 in the midst of the pandemic. It has evolved since then and now has a physical space.

GovTech Lab provides access to cutting-edge technology

The Department of Digitalization and the CTIE are working together to improve services through govtech, and the GovTech Lab is an important part of our work, said Christine Zoller, a member of the Department of Digitalization and in charge of the lab. I’m here. We can rely on a very well-developed IT sector and a government experienced in executing IT projects.

Luis Carvalho Da Silva, CTIE Member and Head of the GovTech Lab, said: The solutions we are currently promoting are meant to meet domestic needs, but are designed to be interoperable at the European level.

The lab has 3 missions. The first is accelerating innovation in the public sector by contributing to the transformation of public services. This is done by identifying challenges and initiating calls for solutions. Challenges are concerns that public authorities may have, and which may be resolved by innovative solutions, including digital technologies. Once one or more issues have been identified, a call for solutions will begin.

There are two processes to do this. Innovation partnerships are used for projects that require innovative solutions. This includes a new public procurement process that is more flexible throughout the selection process. The lab seeks to collaborate with external parties such as startups, researchers, freelancers, businesses and students.

This is an iterative process to work out the details of the solution through various phases (proof of concept and pilot project phases). At the end of these phases, candidates are selected by a jury consisting of two fixed members (Vera Soares and Patrick Houtsch) and a variable member of public officials or outside experts.

For small projects that require rapid interaction with external experts, GovTech Lab launches SpeedUP. It is primarily used for small pilot projects and expert analysis and reviews.

The GovTech Lab’s second mission is to create a government tech community through dedicated events. This effort is underpinned by the lab’s physical space within his CTIE building, which has already hosted many events since its opening in March 2022.

We also network with external stakeholders for hackathons, designthons, co-creation sessions, thematic conferences, etc., and invite different stakeholders in the ecosystem to GovTech Labs to discuss emerging trends and share experiences. or simply co-create. a specific topic. Everyone can share their ideas to find better ways to help the state digitally transform.

A third mission is to become a point of reference for state officials when they become interested in digital technology, and use a more co-creative and agile approach when it comes to designing new applications for the public sector. .

Mr. Zoller strives to facilitate interaction with various government agencies and ministries so that opinions and expertise can be shared more easily.

So far, GovTech Lab has launched three innovation projects: Bye Bye Robots, Trust My Data, and Virtual Meeting Room.

Bye Bye Robots is a new captcha solution for securing forms on the internet so they are not overloaded with robot requests.

Trust My Data is a platform that issues official digital certificates that can be stored in an electronic wallet in the form of credentials or digital certificates and can be verified by anyone.

The virtual conference room is intended to offer citizens the possibility to meet public authorities responsible for enquiries, via an online video conferencing tool integrated into a one-stop portal called MyGuichet.lu.

Comparing government-developed and startup solutions

We have always developed government technology through CTIE and will continue to do so, says Soares. The GovTech Lab is complementary and seeks to drive innovation and new digital solutions in public service. The approaches are different. We are looking to integrate new actors into the ecosystem, such as startups, universities, and students.

Bye Bye Robots was the first challenge GovTech Lab launched. For Houtsch, it was a huge success as it allowed them to validate a new approach to finding solutions.

Houtsch says that when a call for solutions was launched, many applicants came forward and offered their solutions. We saw very different approaches to choose from. We had some very innovative solutions that allowed us to do things in ways that probably wouldn’t have been possible if we had taken the traditional approach of bidding.

The Trust My Data experience was no different. GovTech Lab started this challenge, got a lot of applicants with different solutions, went through all the proposed solutions in detail and chose one. GovTech Lab is currently working with the company on a pilot project.

Houtsch says he found the concept of the piece to be very well done. A wide range of solutions using different technologies are presented to solve specific challenges.

This lab has the added benefit of giving new solution providers the opportunity to work with governments. It is not easy for startups to participate in national tenders. Because startups may ask for experience and a list of programs that the country has already done with the government.

To kick-start the process, GovTech Lab offers startups the opportunity to do pilot projects. It also provides opportunities for universities and freelance workers to participate in the digitalization of public services.

Developing a startup ecosystem is not a top priority for our ministry, says Soares. This is a higher priority for the Ministry of Economy, together with Luxembourg’s innovation agency, Luxinnovation. On the other hand, it also makes it easier for startups to provide know-how and her IT solutions to accelerate the digitization of public services.

A small country adapted to diverse demographics

Part of the new approach to government tech is asking citizens for their input and integrating them into the co-creation process. The Ministry of Digitalization launched a participatory platform called Zesumme Vereinfachen (Simplify together in Luxembourgish) to solicit feedback from citizens on new apps and more, and make general suggestions. Zesumme Vereinfachen’s goal is to develop public services that make everyday life easier for citizens by asking them to contribute to the simplification of administration.

GovTech solutions need to reach out to people of diverse cultural backgrounds, with approximately 170 different nationalities living in Luxembourg. There are also his three administrative languages: French, German and Luxembourgish. English is widely spoken in Luxembourg.

Govtech also considers people with special needs. The Ministry of Digitalization has defined strategic pillars and one of the main pillars is digital inclusion, Soares said. We have a small team working on it and in 2021 we have launched a national digital inclusion plan that includes 40 initiatives from different ministries. Eighteen initiatives were from the Ministry of Digitalization.

One of our concerns is how to integrate people who want to go digital but are not yet. As such, we take into account different cultural backgrounds, people with disabilities, the elderly, etc.

For those uninterested in adopting digital technology, governments have rules that all administrative procedures must be provided on paper.

The future of GovTech

One of the things that will happen in the next five years is a shift in attitudes towards going to the market to find solutions, says Da Silva. Already he’s done it in CTIE, and it will be done in the general public sector as well.

Understanding how new technology can help is not always easy. Many people are reluctant to try new solutions if they don’t know the underlying technology. As more government agencies demonstrate the benefits of entering the market, I expect this attitude to change.

Houtsch adds: We’re looking at a wider range of options and not jumping on the first solution we like. Our new approach is to look at different solutions and be ready to adopt new technologies faster.

Houtsch said: The GovTech Lab gives us faster access to new technologies. For example, I started working with blockchain technology before founding GovTech Lab. Digging into it, understanding its benefits and drawbacks, and understanding where it can be used has been a huge undertaking for us, and GovTech Lab will help us do just that in the future.

Soares adds: This is one of the things that digitization brings. Citizens want public services that are more accessible and personalized to their needs. In that sense, I think we should be more proactive.

Governments need to be able to anticipate needs based on individual circumstances. GovTech should make it easier and faster for citizens to benefit from their services.

