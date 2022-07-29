Two Years After PUBG Ban, India Blocks Krafton’s Battle Royale Game BGMI – TechCrunch





Google has removed the popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (more commonly known as BGMI) from the Indian Play Store following a government order. The developer comes a year after Krafton launched the app following the banning of other similar titles PUBG in South Asia. market. BGMI games have also been removed from his Apple App Store in the country.

The Android maker confirmed the development shortly after the story was published. A spokesperson told TechCrunch.

The app was removed from the Play store by Google on Thursday night, and Krafton himself removed it from the Apple App Store shortly after, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told TechCrunch. for comments.

A spokeswoman for Crafton confirmed the delisting and said the company sought an explanation. Kraton’s stock has partially rebounded as he fell more than 9% on Friday.

The development follows heightened tensions between India and China, two nuclear-armed neighbors that have been particularly at odds since a deadly skirmish along the Himalayan border in 2020. India has since responded to the move by banning her more than 300 China-related apps, including PUBG. and TikTok both see India as the largest overseas market for their users.

Of the hundreds of apps New Delhi has banned in the country, Krafton’s PUBG was the only title to make a comeback, while Avatar has been completely revamped.

Krafton said it had cut ties with publishing partner Tencent, which is also the company’s main investor, and promised to invest $100 million in India’s gaming ecosystem. Krafton, which has backed a number of Indian start-ups such as Nodwin Gaming, Loco, Pratilipi and Kuku FM over the past year and a half, told TechCrunch earlier this week that it plans to invest around 140 million in India by next month. He said he estimated it would reach $10,000. ..

The South Korea-based company said earlier this week that over 100 million users have signed up for the game in India in the past year since its launch. According to Sensor Tower, Battlegrounds Mobile India has over 16.5 million monthly active users.

It is unclear why the Indian government ordered the block on Battlegrounds Mobile India. New Delhi cites national security concerns when banning other apps. (Reuters reported Friday that India has banned his BGMI under section 69A of her local IT law.)

Last month, local media reports — whose veracity was questioned by many — claimed that a child had killed his mother under the influence of the game. was submitted to Parliament this month. India’s deputy IT minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said last week that law enforcement agencies were investigating the matter.

In recent months, Indian authorities have raided the local offices of Chinese phone makers Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo, leveling tax evasion charges against them. The Chinese embassy in India has criticized Indian authorities for frequent raids on local units of phone makers earlier this month, warning that such moves are hindering improvements in communications. [the] It undermines the Indian business environment and chills the confidence and willingness of other foreign companies to invest and operate in the South Asian country.

Krafton has reiterated that BGMI and PUBG are different games, and said it has security measures in place to combat abuse of the title, including time limits and login verification.

“The game is very popular and these issues are territorial attached. We don’t know the details of the scam and how it is carried out, but these are extreme cases. Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Crafts India. told TechCrunch earlier this week.

“The government does not intervene on which apps work and which do not. They intervene on digital security and privacy issues and BGMI complies with all guidelines. MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) ) also pointed out that PUBG and BGMI are different games,” he added.

Hyunil Sohn said the company is ready to invest more than $100 million in the Indian gaming ecosystem this year.

