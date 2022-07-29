The New High-Tech Era of AML Compliance in the United States





Jo Ann Barefoot of the Alliance for Innovative Regulation (AIR) said the emergence of regtech companies offering data-driven solutions in the run-up to US anti-money laundering legislation of 2020 will be a new tool for AML. It explains the possibilities.

More than half a century ago, the US Congress passed the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), which prescribed how banks, regulators, and law enforcement agencies combat financial crime. Financial firms have spent the intervening 50 years seeking to comply with anti-money laundering (AML) requirements.

Unfortunately, their efforts have yielded very low success rates. The United Nations estimates that less than 1% of his illicit financial flows around the world are captured and blocked, even though the industry spends tens of billions of dollars each year to comply with the law. I’m here. AML is estimated to be the most costly area of ​​financial regulation, accounting for more than half of banks’ compliance costs.

Two recent developments have the potential to change this trend. One is the emergence of digital regulatory technology (regtech) companies that provide data-driven solutions for all aspects of the AML compliance process. The second is the enactment of his 2020 Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) in the United States. This is the deepest reform of the BSA since the Patriot Act was enacted after 9/11. As if to sow the seeds of innovation, Congress included in the new law something that encourages the government to adopt new technologies.

Regtech as a new tool for AML

The technologies that are transforming finance in the digital age are also transforming financial regulation. Digitization has made vast amounts of information accessible to both regulators and industry risk managers. At the same time, we are now able to analyze this new data using algorithmic tools that did not exist until recently. This wave of technological change led to the rise of fintech and later the emergence of regulatory technology (regtech).

AML is arguably the leading use case for regtech in the US and globally, with widespread agreement that current systems fail and are costly. The AML regtech market includes large publicly traded companies specializing in customer relationship management (CRM), but most of the innovation is driven by new start-ups. After being valued at over US$5 billion in 2019, the total size of the global regtech market is projected to exceed US$28 billion by 2027. In recent years, some startups in the AML space have achieved valuations in excess of US$1 billion.

BSA requires banks to undertake a variety of activities. Before accepting new customers, banks must conduct due diligence to verify their identities and ensure they are not subject to government sanctions. Once a customer is onboarded, the bank should monitor that person’s trading activity for suspicious behavior. In cases of suspicion, banks must investigate and, if warranted, file a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). In addition, financial institutions are required to submit a Currency Transaction Report (CTR) for cash transactions over US$10,000. The depository says that in 2021 he will file over 1.4 million SARs. This is about 18% more than in 2020.

Regtech companies have emerged to help with each aspect of these requirements. Some focus on Know-Your-Customer rules to help screen new customers. KYC firms enable banks to make automated customer onboarding decisions while complying with government-mandated sanctions reviews and beneficiary rules. It also employs application programming interfaces (APIs) to enable financial institutions to use software tools from technology partners such as digital identity verification providers.

Another class of AML regtech companies offers smarter digital transaction monitoring. Traditionally, surveillance favors casting the widest possible net, and is largely rule-based and programmed to generate alerts when certain types of situations occur. alerts produce a surprisingly high 90% false positive rate. Banks are resorting to adding staff to investigate a ton of flagged situations that have proven to be harmless and manage the endless paper trail. Digital legtech companies, by contrast, are incorporating artificial intelligence into this process. Leverage tools like machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) to analyze transaction patterns that may contain subtle indicators of crime, reducing both false positives and false positives.

A third class of regtech solutions specializes in investigations and case management. These companies integrate data from entire bank records and external sources, often using AI to detect patterns of crime and connections between accounts. For example, in the United States, a transaction of value comparable to the market value of cross-border human trafficking could occur near the southern border. In another example, a vendor uses her AML software to monitor cryptocurrency transactions to detect when money launderers are mixing cryptocurrency with other types of financial flows to obscure their origins. It offers.

Impact of New US AML Law

Meanwhile, these technological advances are being bolstered by new legislative changes to the AMLA, which became law on January 1, 2021 as part of the US defense spending package. Solutions and Reforms in How Suspicious Transaction Reports are Used by Law Enforcement. The law requires FinCEN and other US agencies to establish technical advisory boards and appoint people to lead innovation work. To strengthen the correlation between BSA compliance and crime prevention in practice, FinCEN needs to work more closely with US banking regulators.

Another reform is for FinCEN to set up a feedback mechanism with the industry. Banks now file SARs, but usually there is no way to know if the reports are useful. This opacity makes it difficult for the system to become “smart” and can even hinder the ability of machine learning tools to gain accuracy. It has great potential to reduce both false-negative scenarios.

After the passage of AMLA, the market for KYC-specialized vendors will evolve further. The new law requires companies to verify their “true owner” directly with FinCEN, not with financial institutions. This will create a centralized database that shows the “beneficial owners” of the company and will almost certainly encourage innovation.

Finally, AMLA also requires FinCEN to hire a BSA innovation officer, report to Congress on the use of emerging technologies, and directs the Treasury Department to investigate the impact of fintech on AML compliance.

The combination of emerging digital innovations and government mandates for better technology opens up real potential to advance the fight against financial crime.

This editorial was first published in the 2022 Financial Crime and Fraud Report. This report showcases the innovation and development of best practices and tools used by financial institutions in their fraud prevention efforts to improve the customer digital onboarding process while combating financial crime. ..

About Jo Ann Barefoot

Jo Ann Barefoot is CEO and Co-Founder of AIR and Emeritus Senior Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School of Business & Government Center. She was the first female Deputy Comptroller for Currency, a partner at KPMG, co-chair of Treliant Risk Advisors, and a member of her staff on the US Senate Banking Committee.

About AIR

AIR is a not-for-profit, non-membership organization working to make the financial system fully inclusive, fair and resilient through the responsible use of new technologies. By connecting regulation, finance, technology and society, AIR drives global innovation and collaboration, overcomes the system’s traditional shortcomings, and prepares for rapid technological change.

