Nier fans finally answered the mystery of the church





that mod.

The Nier: Automata community spends 96 hours of pure time trying to figure out whether the previously undiscovered church is a mod, an Easter egg, or an ARG put together by Yoko Taro and his merry band. Spent high octane gas. A trio of weirdos, modders came forward and admitted it was a mod.

We love all the discussion and theory and it’s been an amazing journey, read a statement from the trio. Made the effort worth it.

Image: Reddit

This mod represents an impressive technological advancement for the Nier: Automata modding community, and in itself makes the whole hoax worth it. Browsing Reddit and Twitter, the majority of the community was impressed with how well they’ve managed to create something so seamless that it’s visually indistinguishable from the game itself.

Whoever created this can do things with the Nier: Automata engine that no one has publicly demonstrated they can do outside of Platinum Games, Nier modder and data miner Lance McDonald tweeted. Did.

The fact that Church is modd also doesn’t detract from what the community experienced while exploring the mystery. It gave them something to cheer up.

Prior to the reveal, the Nier community remained glued to Reddit and Discord, hanging on every post from user sadfutago. Shortly after the initial post revealing the church, sadfutago returned as his 9S character to explore even more regions. There was a chest that only that character could open, and when sadfutago opened it, it revealed a note about a character named Yona that people should remember as the sister (or daughter) of Nier’s protagonist.

However, when 9S opened that chest, he was attacked by a creature known in the community as Blobby, who was kicked out of Sad Futago.

The community has rallied behind sadfutago in their quest to defeat Blobby, even going so far as to start singing Weight of the World on the Nier modding Discord. In his one of Nier: Automata’s multiple endings, players must complete a challenging shooting sequence while scrolling through the credits. With enough skill, you can complete it yourself or enlist the help of others. If you choose to accept help, the song Weight of the World playing in the end credits will change from a solo voice to multiple voices to represent the help you’ve received. Here’s how it actually works:

The community chorus isn’t the most enjoyable thing to hear, but it’s justifiably inspiring to hear the Nier community actually recreate one of the most powerful moments in the game, essentially.

The fact that director Yokotaro and the game developers were able to confirm this was a mod, but didn’t, makes this collective moment all the more special. There was, but they chose not to be seemingly impressed, amused, or at least satisfied so that those who enjoyed their games could continue to have fun.

It’s a bit sad to learn that this wasn’t Yokotaro’s elaborate dinner theater or a lucky find in the game five years ago, but this moment was special and a great example of the power of the video game community. (if enabled). We all had a blast watching this unfold.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/7/29/23284064/nier-automata-church-mystery-mod The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos