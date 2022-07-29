Uniphore CTO seeks the perfect balance between the need to rebuild existing products and the need to extend them to meet customer needs





Uniphore, a conversational AI platform, uses emotional AI to deliver smarter, more personalized and automated customer experiences. After winning his $400 million in Series E funding, the company is restructuring its platform while expanding its business. CTO Balaji Raghavan said there must always be a balance between rebuilding existing products and meeting the needs of expanding customers. This article is part of a series, Innovation Leaders, which explores how the business sees the role of his leaders in driving technology innovation. Loading Something is loading.

After the company recently announced $400 million in Series E funding (making the company worth up to $2.5 billion), the company pivoted to house AI services via its Uniphore X platform, We are slowly transitioning to offering our core products to our users on both platforms. Cloud and on-premises configurations. At the same time, the company is expanding sales into new regions.

After the company recently announced $400 million in Series E funding (making the company worth up to $2.5 billion), the company pivoted to house AI services via its Uniphore X platform, We are slowly transitioning to offering our core products to our users on both platforms. Cloud and on-premises configurations. At the same time, the company is expanding sales into new regions.

Amidst these many product changes, CTO Balaji Raghavan said there must always be a balance between rebuilding existing products and meeting expanding customer needs.

Raghavan said Uniphore is committed to improving and owning AI innovations in all areas of emotional intelligence. This includes technologies for understanding the context and emotion of text, voice, and video.

Raghavan told Insider:

The company is also investing in research to better understand human emotions by fusing signals from different modalities and placing more emphasis on data quality.

Uniphore’s products are built to work across multiple cloud providers and through local deployment. Raghavan explains that he primarily uses technologies such as his Artifactory and Kafka, which gives him the flexibility to work with different configurations.

The company has seen tremendous growth in the last year and was able to build its Q for Sales product, a revenue intelligence tool. Mr Raghavan said: “We have also started working with our partners to expand our range of solutions with different technical needs in order to ensure that they have the right tools to serve their customers.” We believe we need to invest more in growing our team, building better integrations for our products, expanding our CRM and CCaaS providers to meet customer needs, and finding strategic partners. We plan to acquire products that will help us by bringing a more cohesive end-to-end experience to our product suite.”

According to Raghavan, one of the company’s strengths is that decisions are made by the entire executive leadership team, and feedback is welcomed and acted upon. “We are proud to have a strong engineering and AI technical leadership team that helps us discuss short- and long-term tradeoffs and commit to an execution plan,” he said. “We share articles on the latest technology and research with each other through our internal communication tools, stay informed of progress, discuss relevance to our business, and solicit feedback from our customers. to learn about the biggest pain points and work with the product management team to prioritize the right solutions to solve those problems.”

Technology is driving many innovations and changes in user behavior and expectations in some businesses. “As machines become more capable of processing more natural languages, most of our customers’ routine contact center tasks will be resolved automatically and quickly, allowing us to scale our business without increasing costs.” We are looking forward to it,” said Raghavan. “But what excites me most is the role Unifor will play in defining the technology of the future in the enterprise conversation space. We will continue to invest in developing it.”

