After dominating the short-video market, TikTok may be considering a music service TechCrunch





TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, filed a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office for a service called “TikTok Music” in May. First spotted by Business Insider, the filing shows that the trademark may apply to mobile apps that allow users to buy, play, share and download music.

Short-form video apps are already a popular tool for music discovery, and often songs can become more popular after being used in viral videos and trends. , 175 songs trending on the short video platform entered the Billboard 100 chart. Additionally, a recent report published by a UK-based music investor suggests that songs that are popular on TikTok get more views on YouTube and more streams on other platforms like Spotify. It has been.

TikTok makes these songs more popular, but it doesn’t have its own music streaming platform to make money from them, at least in the US. Instead, users turn to popular services like Spotify and Apple Music. to play your favorite TikTok songs. However, we understand that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, operates a music streaming service called Resso in India, Brazil, and Indonesia, and had previously considered bringing the service to more markets. increase.

A former ByteDance employee told TechCrunch that the company is, in fact, looking to bring Resso to various global markets under the name “TikTok Music.” Specifically, they were considering launching in immature markets such as the UK and Australia.

Resso’s app could pose a viable threat to existing US streamers given its close ties to TikTok and its social networking aspects. Resso now offers his TikTok-like user interface, allowing users to scroll up and down to skip songs. You also have the option to comment on songs and albums and, as the TikTok Music trademark suggests, edit covers for users’ playlists.

Mobile data shows that the app is making steady progress in the existing market. According to analytics firm SensorTower, from January to May this year, he recorded 42.3 million downloads from the App Store and Google Play, a year-on-year growth of 19% for the same period. Did. Overall, the music streaming app has had 184 million lifetime downloads.

ByteDance’s filings list numerous use cases of the TikTok Music trademark. Use cases described in the “TikTok Music” filing include an app that allows users to live stream audio and video, and the option to “edit and upload photos as playlist covers.” increase. According to the application, the app also allows users to leave comments on music, songs and albums. Another use case suggests that the service can be used to “live stream audio and video interactive media programming in the fields of entertainment, fashion, sports, and current events.” The filing also suggests that the app could be used to “provide users with podcast and radio broadcast content.” Adding podcast content in addition to music would make TikTok Music a step above Apple Music and Spotify. will be a big competitor.

News of TikTok’s potential upcoming music-streaming service comes as the company launched its own music marketing and distribution platform, SoundOn, a few months ago to let more artists listen to their music. purpose. The platform will allow artists to upload their music directly to global streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, Tencents Joox, as well as TikTok and Resso. By launching its own music streaming service with SoundOn, TikTok will be able to offer a complete solution for both US listeners and artists.

According to Sensor Tower, TikTok dominates the short-form video market and is the first non-meta app to reach 3 billion downloads worldwide. Its growth has led the likes of Instagram and YouTube to rethink their platforms and business approaches due to the threat they face from short-form video apps. As such, the company’s plans to enter the music streaming space pose a potential threat to incumbents.

Still, it’s worth noting that TikTok hasn’t proven successful in translating all of its services into new markets. For example, the company recently shut down its shopping service in the UK after a devastating launch and employee strike. TikTok employees in the UK complained of a toxic work culture and violations of employment laws. That could set back plans to bring other services to the US or elsewhere, including Resso, a service run by Chinese tech giant ByteDance.

ByteDance and TikTok did not respond to TechCrunch’s request for comment.

