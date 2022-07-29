CardinalOps Shortlisted in Best Security Innovation Category at 2022 SaaS Awards





TEL-AVIV, BOSTON, Israel, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CardinalOps, an AI-powered detection engineering company, is Mandiant, Nokia, Aqua Security, and Dashlane. Past winners in this category include SIEMplify, Kenna Security, and Vectra.

CardinalOps uses AI-powered automation to address some of the biggest and most complex headaches organizations have when managing SIEMs in their Security Operations Centers (SOCs) like Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel and IBM QRadar. Built on your existing security stack.

Now in its seventh year celebrating software innovation, the software awards program accepts entries from around the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, EMEA and the UK.

James Williams, director of operations for the SaaS Awards, said: Becoming a truly innovative thinker in the SaaS industry, whether it’s a newly funded disruptor or an established name. “

CardinalOps CEO and co-founder Michael Mumcuoglu said: The challenge is a shortage of detection engineering talent.We are committed to addressing these challenges through continuous analytics-driven automation to help our customers improve their ROI and effectiveness of their existing SOC tools. We are proud to have been recognized for helping the Enemy of ours. “

The SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, and the ultimate category winners will be announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

To view the full shortlist, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-shortlist/.

About CardinalOps CardinalOps maximizes MITER ATT&CK coverage against the latest threats and eliminates hidden detection gaps you may not even know exist. Its SOC automation platform delivers new detection content to existing SIEMs, leverages its own knowledge base of 5,000+ best practice detections, automatically customizes to your environment, and continuously audits your instances. to ensure that your detections and data sources are working as intended and improve the performance of your detection engineering team. 10x productivity compared to manual processes.

Founded in 2020, CardinalOps is led by a series of entrepreneurs whose previous companies were acquired by Palo Alto Networks, HP, Microsoft Security, IBM Security and more. The company’s advisory board includes Dr. Anton Chuvakin, security advisor to his CISO office at Google Cloud. Dan Burns, former CEO of Optiv and founder of Accuvant. Randy Watkins, his CTO of Critical Start. For more information, please visit https://www.cardinalops.com/.

About the SaaS Awards TheSaaS Awards is a sister program of the Cloud Awards, established in 2011. The SaaS Awards are focused on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design for SaaS Products.

About the Cloud Awards TheCloud Awards is an international program that recognizes and recognizes the transformation of industry leaders, innovators and organizations in cloud computing since 2011. Our aim is to find and celebrate the pioneers shaping the future of the cloud for 2023 and beyond. Categories include Software as a Service Award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information on Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

