Indian Government Orders Apple And Google To Remove Popular Game BGMI From App Stores TechCrunch

our found podcast debuted a new mini sword? In the first installment, Maggie Stamets speaks with her first guest, Iman Abuzeid of her Incredible Health. Incredible Health helps nurses connect to better jobs and career growth opportunities.

TechCrunch Top 3 Startups and VCs

Fly.io co-founder and CEO Kurt Mackey says developers don’t really understand the term “edge computing.” Today, the company announced his $25 million Series B, which closed in June.

Evabot co-founder Rabi Gupta claims there is a lot of chaos in the corporate giving space. He claims many vendors only send company-branded swag, such as shirts and thermoses, and don’t exactly foster loyalty, Kyle reports. The company announced that it has raised just under $11 million to ease the chaos of corporate gifts.

We have now reached a tipping point of sorts, where more and more commercial applications of natural language processing hit the market. Mike reports that a gold rush of startups building this technology has begun, and an arms race is underway among the large language model providers.

Proposal Document Teardown: Alto Pharmacys’ $200 Million Series E Document

Even if your company raises $200 million in Series E, it’s debatable whether you can call it a startup.

Still, convincing investors to part with enough money to produce their own sequel to ‘The Gray Man’ is an impressive feat.

Big Tech Co., Ltd.

Instagram announced today that it will begin prompting random people to participate in voluntary surveys about race and ethnicity on its U.S. platform, reports Aisha. To ensure it’s fair and inclusive, the survey says it helps us better understand the different experiences people have on Instagram.

Developers located west of London, UK may reportedly be unable to tackle large multi-tenant properties due to power grid conditions and the strain caused by nearby data centers, Paul said. reporting. Bad news for those who were hoping that London might reach a growth trajectory of 65,000 new homes per year.

Yesterday, Ford reported more than $40 billion in revenue. This is his 50% increase from the same period last year. The company also reported that it produces 14,000 electric vehicles each month. Wall Street has been positively surprised, with the stock up as much as 6% in after-hours trading, Rebecca reports.

Google Pixel Buds review: It’s easy to imagine the Google Pixel Buds Pro to be really impressive, but Brian writes, we’re disappointed that they seem to be years behind. has already gone too far to finish this: very excited to see how interactive game company Immersive Gamebox implements the plans needed to build the Squid Game experience on Netflix Sing me the money: Aisha reports that Snap has launched a creator fund. Skipping a generation: In China, smartphone sales are plummeting, reports Brian. Virtually every major player has taken a big hit compared to this time last year. Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Huawei all have his double-digit declines from Q2 2021. Gmail is rolling out its latest Material You redesign and search improvements to all users, writes Ivan. Meta is facing it too, you’re addicted to advertising: For the first time in history, Meta has posted its first quarterly revenue decline, reports Amanda. Pass the Gapple source: Apple has hired a 20-year veteran of supercar maker Lamborghini to work on the tech company’s not-so-secret electric self-driving car program, Kirsten writes.

