Testing Tomorrows Technology at BMC Innovation Labs – A New Stack





When it comes to technology’s ultimate disruptor, Apple stands out.

Apple was a PC vendor competing with the likes of Commodore in the early 1980s, but co-founder Steve Jobs came up with the idea of ​​a portable music player and predicted explosive demand for the iPhone.

The company’s leadership envisioned what end users wanted years ago, and how to anticipate problems by proactively resolving potential problems along the way.

Most technology and data-driven companies recognize that simply focusing on meeting the demands of today’s users is not a sustainable business model. In other words, preparing for what your customers need tomorrow is at least just as important. However, acquiring the skills, talents, and resources needed to investigate the needs of future customers is out of reach for many organizations. As a result, they are even behind the more well-funded competition.

BMC Innovation Labs employees, customers and partners collaborate on timely solutions to solve today’s problems and focus on incubating experiments and technologies that could lead to tomorrow’s disruptive innovations. increase.

To that end, BMC recently announced the BMC Innovation Labs Preferred Partner Program. This program was created to provide participants with the opportunity to design solutions that support their customers on their autonomous digital enterprise journeys. The program provides what BMC describes as a dedicated space for partners to develop new disruptive ideas beyond traditional enterprise IT.

BMC announced the Innovation Lab Preferred Partner Program at the inaugural BMC Innovation Summit held in June at the Innovation Lab in Santa Clara, California. In addition to discussing the Innovation Labs Preferred Partner Program, we will discuss innovation at BMC.

Participants also looked inside about the types of things BMC is working on and experimenting with to serve its customers and partners.

Customers can support their innovation journey by working with both BMC and its Innovation Labs preferred partners to develop, test and provide real-time feedback to deliver immediate value. Labs embrace fresh thinking and new perspectives by collaborating with partners on ideas to anticipate and address customer needs quickly and effectively.

Ram Chakravarti, chief technology officer at BMC, says The New Stack has some of the most intellectually curious and technically sound of the top. With our technical prowess, we offer many new technologies, so by working with our partner companies to conduct experiments and those experiments prove their value, we can solve problems and develop new technologies. It can act as a means of finding solutions.

Predict customer challenges

BMC’s Innovation Labs has served as a conduit for anticipating what will be the biggest customer challenges in the next two years, Chakravarti said, and is now starting to solve them. I’m here.

Instead of being driven by innovation, we lead it by focusing on what will matter most to our customers in 18 months, up to 3-4 years from now.

So what are product organizations doing to keep the future from burdening them? Run tests to get a promising subset on the road to commercialization.

True to BMC’s focus on the technology that drives the future, any project accepted into the Innovation Labs partner program must include DataOps. Defined by Chakravarti, DataOps applies agile engineering and DevOps best practices to the field of data management to quickly transform new insights into fully operational production deliverables that unleash the business value of your data.

Case study: Customer service management

The partner program is new, but several participants have already begun to participate. This was demonstrated at the BMC Innovation Summit, which focused on segments and opportunities of interest to BMC customers and partners, including data, edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation. Each demo is live and represents a technology focus or area.

This includes the IT solution provider Cyber ​​MAK Information Systems WLL. CyberMAK Information Systems WLL is working with BMC to develop and extend data management and artificial intelligence managed customer support solutions based on AI-determined predictions, observability, and other BMC know-how. I am.

A demo with CyberMAK, BMC’s innovation-first partner, showed how intuitive ticketing and advanced automation can make customer service easier. Focusing on the interaction between agents and supervisors, we have shown that businesses can better manage their customer interactions via phone, email, live chat, SMS text, and social media.

Out-of-the-box features such as Agent Assist, Voice of the Customer, Collaboration Console, and Global Case Monitor were also demonstrated.

Tasnim Pithapurwala, Chief Technology Officer at CyberMAK Information Systems, said in an Innovation Summit demo that customers can already see what they want and need, completely hassle-free. They want predictive self-service before they answer the phone.

To meet these demands, customer service management systems need to be able to address current issues and anticipate other issues before they occur.

How can the system guide the agent to take the next best move without scrambling to find some data points to get that data? Pitapurwala asked during the summit . And how can I get my supervisor to step in if necessary? How will my supervisor automatically know when to step in as a coach to resolve the situation?

One of the more frustrating user experiences can occur with corporate chatbots. Especially when AI-controlled interactions can’t provide users with the answers they want (users often do). The obvious solution is to improve the AI.

As Pithapurwala said, the system has the ability to understand who has the skill sets and who is a good match for which customer personality.

A glimpse of the future at the Innovation Summit

In another demo shown at the BMC Innovation Summit, the company talked about how technology is changing faster than we can keep up with today. For example, operations may not fully understand the technology to catch up with developers, which can impact the business.

The demo highlighted three separate videos that shed some light on how companies can address this issue with predictive service operations and address the difficulty of catching up with new technology support and management skills. Statistics communicated during the demo show, in most cases, how to prevent business service failures if the technology stack is proactively monitored and managed in a proper manner.

In this demo, BMC adopts the BMC Helix Operations Management platform to extend the use of AI and automation to close the gap in skills to manage business applications and provide the tools operations teams need to keep up with developers. Emphasized how to do it.

Other live demos during the summit covered the following topics:

Automated data analysis. This demo demonstrated the exponential growth of data and the impact it has on the analytical role of the business. Augmented Reality (AR) Fleet Management. In this scenario, the fleet manager used an AR headset to monitor the status of the entire fleet and used 3D space and the operational dashboard through the AR headset to track down critical issues. An annihilated person who violates compliance. This demo focused on reducing non-compliance in the workplace. Monitoring virtual reality (VR) data. I asked the audience who saw the “Death Spinning Wheel”. Next, I learned how huge the amount of data and complex systems that cause this “spinning wheel” are. He also explained how VR can play a role in diagnosing these issues and studying complex service models by support engineers.

As the demo showed, projects in the Preferred Partner Program rely heavily on the convergence of operational and information technology, especially the Internet of Things (IoT) and related data orchestration at the edge.

Chakravarti says he’s solving problems at the edge. So he breaks these down into two use cases. One is something that absolutely needs to be solved at the edge, and latency and security at the edge must be considered.

The second set of use cases is how edge data can be integrated with centrally-computed data to deliver even greater value to the organization using harmonized data sets from the agent’s central-computing system of record. The magic happens when you combine these two use cases.

Learn more about the BMC Innovation Lab and the BMC Innovation Lab Priority Partner Program.

