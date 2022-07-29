How precision machining enables adaptation to complex challenges





The ability to pivot operations to quickly respond to design changes and production scale-ups is key to industry success.

In the medical device manufacturing sector, part specifications and quantities change frequently and often unpredictably. As a result, our clients need a machining partner who can adapt nimbly and quickly when design or production changes occur, and scale up to fully automated manufacturing if necessary.

Tony Doan, CEO of Halcyon Manufacturing, an ITAR-registered and AS-9100/IS-9001 certified machining plant based in San Jose, Calif., said medical device manufacturing customers can prefer large-scale machining operations. said to be sexual. But size alone does not match capacity. Small factories have advantages when clients need an agile and flexible machining partner. Complex manufacturing requirements evolve and change frequently, so the ability to adapt and solve problems is critical for our clients.

Machining medical devices involves a lot of high-mix, low-volume work, adds Doan. The reality is that not all machine shops want to take on small orders or highly complex jobs. The client needs a machining partner who really accepts this kind of work in addition to bulk orders.

When evaluating the capacity of a precision machine shop, the ability to respond quickly to specification changes and production changes is an important factor.

Capacity building through cross-training

Cross-training staff is one way machine shops improve their ability to respond to unexpected, time-sensitive machining needs. Today’s machine tool shops are a mix of high-tech precision CNC equipment, each of which requires trained staff to manage, maintain and operate.

Many medical device machine shops assign operators to specific CNC machines, says Doan. This can create a situation where certain operators must be available and not working on other orders to operate certain machines.

Having the ability to move people from machine to machine, line to line and shift to shift without interruption allows machine shops to respond more quickly to changes in demand.

Machining bar grade 6061 aluminum, brass, copper, titanium, stainless steel, and plastic, Halcyon cross-trained all staff to work on all equipment to maximize scale-up capabilities .

Not only have we cross-trained the team, Doan says they all work multiple shifts and have the same controls across the shop. This makes it easier for employees to move around if needed. So if a client needs something for the weekend, you don’t have to completely rethink what you do with your schedule. You can easily connect people during peak hours or add more people when needed.

The company decided to step up cross training even further through a selection of machining equipment. Unlike shops that buy his CNC equipment of various types and brands over time, as it expands, Halcyon deliberately buys the same model high-end 5-axis CNC machines from his Doosan Machine Tools with Fanuc controls. I am buying. This further shortens the learning curve for staff.

unmanned manufacturing capability

It also requires agility and adaptability to be able to scale up production quickly. Some machine shops, such as Halcyon, are open 24/7, allowing customers to contact them outside of traditional business hours.

Fully automated manufacturing requires scaling production to the next level, says Doan. CNC operators can set up equipment to run alone without overnight supervision. This fully automated feature means smaller shops can maximize capacity without adding staff.

it starts with culture

The thinking that processing partners bring to precision medical device processing is also very important.

Doan explains that it starts with the culture of the shop and the problem-solving mindset it brings to projects, especially those with complex, precision parts. We also need a processing partner to be proactive. By being involved early in the process, medical device machine shops can anticipate and resolve machining issues before parts are manufactured.

In a recent example, Halcyon had a customer bring in what appeared to be a simple part, but couldn’t find a machine shop willing to take the job. This part had a 6-threaded shaft with a hex head. The shaft outer diameter (OD) had 832 threads.

Doan says most lathes can’t cut these threads six inches. The round material that is generally used to cut OD thread cannot be used, so some ingenuity was required. “

To meet the exacting requirements, the team determined how to form the threads, taking into account the growth that occurs when forming threads on steel plates. To run on a CNC machine, I also had to use a cut die to create a modified thread and a formed thread.

We met the challenge and met the client’s deadline with a part that met specifications that no one else could, says Doan. You need more than equipment and know-how. It also means that you are really motivated to tackle these kinds of complex challenges.

Agility and adaptability in precision machining are key considerations as medical device clients are looking for partners who can provide solutions to their complex design problems and production scale-up needs. Through cross-training, fully automated manufacturing, and a proactive problem-solving mindset, small machine shops are well-equipped to meet demand.

