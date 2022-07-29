7 tips and tricks to try now





The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro mark important milestones in Google’s smartphone journey. Enhanced by his in-house Tensor chip plus a newly revamped design, users were able to take full advantage of Google’s software capabilities.

Less than a year later, Google unveiled the budget-focused Pixel 6a. It packs all the Pixel 6’s best features into a smaller, more affordable form. That means lots of cool new features coming to Google’s A-series lineup.

This post highlights some of these new features, as well as previously hidden features, and offers tips and tricks for getting the most out of them.

1. Take a screenshot with a quick tap

Despite gestures like swiping down the screen with three fingers, the default way to take a screenshot on Android has always been to press two buttons at the same time. However, depending on your button layout, it can be a bit cumbersome. Thankfully, with his Pixel 6, Google introduced the ability to tap the back of the phone to take a screenshot. That gesture carries over to the Pixel 6a.

To use it, follow these steps:

[設定]>[システム]Go to.[ジェスチャー]Tap. Select a quick tap to initiate an action. On the next screen,[クイック タップを使用]to turn on. By default, the first action to take a screenshot is selected. Once set, he taps the back of his phone twice and the screenshot is taken.

If you want different functionality, such as play/pause media or launch Google Assistant, select the appropriate option. If you accidentally enable the double-tap feature, you can also turn on the option to require a stronger tap to activate the selected feature.

2. Multilingual keyboard

If you are a language juggernaut familiar with multiple dialects, set up a bilingual or multilingual keyboard. This eliminates the need to switch languages ​​when typing all the time. Method is as follows.

[設定]>[システム]Go to.[言語と入力]Tap.[スクリーン キーボード]Tap.[Gboard]Choose.[言語]Tap.[キーボードを追加]Tap. Select a language from the list. Make sure multilingual input is turned on and complete the setup.

As you type, the keyboard automatically detects your input language and predicts and corrects the spelling of your input language without you having to switch manually.

3. Allow home screen rotation

The tall, thin display of a typical smartphone means you use it in portrait by default, only switching to landscape when gaming or using the camera app. The Pixel 6a has the option to rotate the home screen if you use the phone in landscape and tabletize it.

Long press on the home screen wallpaper,[ホーム設定]Tap. next,[ホーム画面の回転を許可する]Toggle the switch next to .

Turn your phone sideways on the home screen and you’ll see a small rotating icon. But if you want it to rotate automatically, enable auto-rotate in the quick settings shade.

4. Turn off at a glance

Google’s At a Glance widget is a handy tool that automatically displays weather conditions, important calendar events, travel plans and more from your Gmail account. It’s available by default on Pixel phones, but you can turn it off if it’s a little annoying.

Here’s how to turn off At a Glance:

long press the widget[カスタマイズ]Tap.in the list[概要]Choose.[オフにする]Tap.

If you don’t want the widget to show only certain items, tap the gear icon next to the feature to customize your results.

Note that disabling At a Glance does not free up space that could be used for other widgets or app icons. Moreover, it disappears from both home screen and lock screen.

5. Turn off the Google Discover page

On Pixel phones, swipe left on the home screen to see the Google Discover page. The feed on this page shows trending news and videos about topics you follow. But it doesn’t always work as expected. If the algorithm is showing you old or repetitive content, or if you don’t like it, you can turn it off completely.

Long press on the home screen wallpaper,[ホーム設定]Choose. Then turn off the switch next to Swipe to access the Google app.

6. Enable automatic subtitles

Whether you need it for accessibility reasons or you’re in a noisy environment, live captions can help you enjoy your media when you can’t hear the audio. The tool uses Google’s AI chops and years of research data to easily generate text for any medium, including videos, podcasts, voice messages, and even phone calls.

On Pixel 6a, you can access live captions from the volume rocker. Tap the physical button to turn the volume up or down, and a small bubble will appear to toggle the function. From here you can easily enable or disable it as needed.

If you can’t see it when you press the volume button, or if you want to customize the functionality,[設定]>[アクセシビリティ]Go to[ライブ キャプション]to tap[ライブ キャプションを使用]to turn on.

7. Quickly turn off microphone and camera access

Privacy is a big aspect of Google’s latest Android release. Android 11 introduced temporary access to location, microphone, and camera features using one-time permissions. Android 12 goes one step further and now shows icons when apps are using the camera and microphone.

But Google has also added a quick toggle that blocks all access to your microphone and camera with one tap. If you need to use this, drop the quick settings shade and tap the respective tile.

If you don’t see it, tap the pencil icon to add it to your existing quick settings toggle.

Get the most out of your Pixel 6a right out of the box

Whether you’ve already ordered a Pixel 6a or are looking to get it later, implement the tips above and start playing the software game as soon as you get your device. Speaking of tips, here are our recommendations for changing your Pixel 6a’s settings in no time. To protect your new Pixel, you need a rugged case.

