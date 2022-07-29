Gary Named to PGF All-American Game – Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS Georgia Tech Softball signatory Jaden Gary has been named to this year’s Premier Girls Fastpitch High School All-American Game, featuring the top 44 freshmen in the 2022 class, as announced by the PGF it was done. Gary will be in the senior game made up of recent high school graduates split into East and West rosters.

As a member of the East Team, Gary will face the West Team on Saturday at 7pm in Huntington Beach, CA. The match will be broadcast live on his ESPNU.

Gary prepares to join the Yellow Jackets from Lavonia, Georgia. She was a top performer for four years as a first baseman and pitcher at Franklin County High School. Gary is ranked as the 46th-best first baseman in the nation in extra softball innings, and leads the Lions to her 2018 State Championship, 2020 and her 2021 Regional Championship. contributed to

Coming into her senior season, the highly touted recruit has been named GACA State Player of the Year twice, Regional Player of the Year three times, Regional Pitcher of the Year, GACA First Team All-State and has already He has won numerous awards. Gary previously competed in the 2021 GADC All-Star Game. In the Franklin County record books, Gary entered her final high school season as the all-time leader in school history with her 31 home runs. 510 batting average, with 49 total wins, 187 hits, 51 doubles, 154 RBIs and 73 walks throughout her high school career entering the spring.

