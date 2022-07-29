You finally have the Google Play Store and the app you deserve





A new day for Android apps is here. Google is implementing new Play Store rules for developers to root out intrusive ads, spoofing and VPNService abuse.

Major changes will be rolled out in phases (opens in new tab), with the first rules going into effect on August 31st and completed on July 31st, 2023. Reading the rules, it looks like some developers on the Play Store have gotten away with it. But Google gives them plenty of time to clean up. The Play Store has also clarified some policy language to combat misinformation.

new rule

After August 31st, apps will no longer be able to impersonate another developer/company or falsely imply that the app is related to something else. Google shows an example RSS News Aggregator app created by Google Developer (opens in a new tab). This is a spoof, as first-party apps in the Play Store are listed under Google LLC. The developer was trying to market the product using the Google name.

Google also uses the official YouTube logo to refer to the YouTube Aggregator app. This gives the false impression that the YouTube aggregator is official when it is not. Honestly, it’s amazing that this file advertisement rule wasn’t implemented so long ago, but better late than not implemented at all.

After September 30th, “fullscreen interstitial ads” will stop randomly appearing. Ads are still allowed. It cannot pop up in the middle of a game (opens in a new tab) or while scrolling through a product description (opens in a new tab). Also, if a full-screen ad is displayed, it should be possible to close it after 15 seconds. From personal experience, this is a great change because nothing gets you through the game faster than a 30 second annoying unskippable ad. Additionally, on September 30th, your app must provide clarity on how to manage or cancel your subscription service. Developers will no longer be able to hide the cancellation process in the menu labyrinth.

VPN clarity

Google is also tightening its rules for apps that use VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) as their core functionality. Apparently, the developer was abusing Google’s VPNService to collect user data and manipulate traffic via advertisements. Starting November 1st, VPNService can only be used for parental controls, web browsing, device security apps, and more.

Also, on July 31, 2023, Google will restrict the Exact Alarm Permission so that it can only be used by the Alarms and Calendars apps. The limit also improves battery life, according to Mishaal Rahman, Esper’s Senior Technical Editor. He explains that too many apps scheduling alarms at different times can quickly drain your phone’s battery. Resolve conflicts.

We’re also updating various policies to address misinformation and help us provide the right information to our app’s user base. In fact, there are too many changes to cover them all, so here are some of the important ones.

Descriptions, screenshots, and titles should accurately reflect your app’s functionality. For example, developers won’t be able to promote their puzzle game apps with action-oriented images to make them look more exciting. Ads must be suitable for app ratings. Advertisements for mature apps in video games for teens are not allowed. Harmful medical misinformation will also be cracked down more severely. This includes misleading vaccine claims and selling prescription drugs without a prescription.

Again, it’s surprising these changes haven’t been implemented before, but it’s always in our interest to clean up the Play Store.

On the topic of the Google Play Store, the platform recently turned 10 years old, and TechRadar’s Philip Berne has compiled a list of 10 of his all-time favorite apps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/youre-finally-getting-the-google-play-store-and-apps-you-deserve The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos