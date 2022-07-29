On-Demand Hydrogen Production and Solar Blinds: Top Green Innovations for July 2022





In July 2022, heatwaves swept across the globe, from the Pacific Northwest of the United States to Zhejiang Province in southeastern China. In England, the temperature exceeded 40 degrees Celsius. Extreme heat is a testament to the harmful effects of excess greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. His first two innovations this month take different approaches to removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. Australia is using modular equipment to create the world’s first solar-powered direct air capture project, where tests show that cement-free concrete is carbon neutral.

Carbon removal technologies are increasingly recognized as essential to meeting climate goals, but they are not a silver bullet that can solve climate problems without fundamental change. We also need to accelerate the energy transition. The next two innovations focus on two promising alternative energy sources. One company has developed a modular off-grid system for producing hydrogen, while in Japan another hopes to harness the power of deep-sea currents.

Finally, we introduce two innovations that are reshaping the future of housing. A modular homebuilder builds a high-tech robot-operated factory capable of building up to 4,500 homes per year. And a clean energy start-up has found a way to turn any window into a solar panel with energy-harvesting blackout blinds.

modular photovoltaic CCS

Image: Southern Green Gas

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says removing carbon dioxide is imperative if the world is to meet the goals set by the Paris Agreement. There are several ways to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, including nature-based solutions such as planting trees and regenerating mangroves. A more high-tech option, however, is direct air capture (DAC), an artificial technology that removes CO2 directly from the air. According to the International Energy Agency, 19 of his DAC power plants are currently in operation around the world, but the agency argues that the 2050 net-zero scenario will require a significant enhancement of these technologies. I’m here.

Australian company AspiraDAC and startup Southern Green Gas are at the forefront of DAC technology. The companies are developing a modular, scalable solar power plant that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and stores it underground in naturally occurring crevices in rocks or in empty oil and gas reservoirs. These units are used to create the world’s first photovoltaic DAC project. The compact nature of the innovative technology means it occupies far less land than reforestation carbon removal projects.

Aspira DAC, an exclusive licensee of Southern Green Gass technology, will sell carbon removal credits backed by the project, securing its first purchase from financial services and software company Stripe in June 2022.

carbon negative concrete

Image: CarbonMeta Technologies

Concrete is everywhere. In 2020, a widely covered article in Nature magazine calculated that all man-made matter on Earth weighs more than all of the planet’s biological biomass. Concrete carries most of this crushing weight. Additionally, the production of Portland cement, one of the main components of concrete, is very carbon intensive. As a result, at least 8% of anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions come from the cement industry.

But now a new cement-free concrete known as EarthCrete is being tested by researchers at the University of Oxford. The university and his CarbonMeta Research announced that a series of tests confirmed that EarthCrete is indeed carbon negative, in stark contrast to conventional concrete. In fact, one of his projects using 500 cubic meters of EarthCrete mixed with water can remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere equivalent to his 66 diesel vehicles driving 12,000 km per year.

CarbonMeta Technologies is currently reviewing a sales order for EarthCrete and has already received a $750,000 purchase order for the delivery of EarthCrete for use in commercial and residential solar panel projects in the United States.

Off-grid hydrogen for on-demand power

Image: Pexel

A naturally occurring element in excess, one of the main advantages of hydrogen is that it emits no carbon when burned. It can be produced using renewable energy sources, but historically this was not the case and production was dominated by fossil fuels. Now Element 1’s modular and grid independent hydrogen generation technology makes low-carbon hydrogen more accessible.

Currently, hydrogen storage and transportation is expensive and has many health and safety considerations. Element 1’s modular system sidesteps these challenges by generating hydrogen on-site as needed. This technology efficiently converts methanol and water into pure hydrogen, which is then used to generate electricity. Since hydrogen is produced on-site and on demand, the only materials that need to be stored and transported are methanol and water feedstocks. This eliminates the risk of burning and eliminates the need for specialized storage facilities.

Element 1 provides small and large solutions. This technology can be used to support both hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and electric vehicles, with a version of the technology specifically designed to refuel electric vehicles on the move. Element 1 has also set up a spin-off called e1 Marine to focus on maritime applications of this technology.

deep sea energy turbine

Image: IHI Corporation

Japan recently tested a system that could provide an almost unlimited supply of renewable energy without relying on the wind or the sun. This system uses turbines installed on the seafloor and can take advantage of stable deep-sea currents with less fluctuations in speed and direction.

The Kairyu turbine was manufactured by IHI Corporation, a Japanese heavy equipment manufacturer. The company recently completed testing of a 330-ton Kairyu prototype designed to anchor to the seafloor at depths of approximately 30 to 50 meters (100 to 160 feet). The system is built around his two 36-foot long counter-rotating turbine fans and a central housing unit that contains the buoyancy adjustment system. When maintenance work is required, the operator can float the turbine on the water for easy access.

A long-term plan is to place several turbines on the Kuroshio Current, one of the world’s most powerful ocean currents, and transmit the power generated through submarine cables. It is estimated that if all of the Kuroshio’s energy could be used, it would be equivalent to Japan’s total power generation. The system is expected to be slightly more expensive than solar and wind power, but unlike wind and solar power, deep sea currents are constant and stable. The technology could be particularly useful for Japan’s remote islands, which are difficult to reach with power cables from Japan’s main islands.

Modular housing hi-tech factory

Image: Top Hat

Modular housebuilder TopHat recently announced the opening of a high-tech homebuilding facility in Corby, Northamptonshire. The new factory is 650,000 square feet and will incorporate the latest robotics technology. Once operational, the facility will produce up to 4,500 homes per year.

TopHat builds modular, zero-carbon homes. The company claims that its homes have less than 1% carbon content of conventionally built homes. To achieve this, the company uses low-carbon materials such as wood while reducing waste and movement at every step.

One of the ways Top Hat achieves its low carbon footprint is through streamlined logistics and lean manufacturing techniques. This is made possible by using robotics to build modular homes in factories. The company can also act as a supplier, contractor or developer to tailor solutions for clients.

solar blinds

Solar panels are becoming an increasingly popular way for homeowners to generate their own electricity and reduce energy costs, but this option is not available for those renting or living in apartments without their own roof space. Not available. British company Filia Solar was founded to democratize solar power by turning every window into a solar panel.

Filia has developed a method of attaching solar film directly from a continuous roll to an external roller blind. The thin and flexible film is manufactured by Power Roll and is said to be more effective than traditional silicon panels in partially shaded or dark areas. Manufactured using a simple roll-to-roll printing technique that deposits microgrooves etched into a flexible film. This film acts as a solar collector.

Filia blinds are supplied as a complete unit. They act as blackout blinds, blocking sunlight to keep indoor spaces cool in the summer and warm in the winter, as well as generating energy. The blinds come with a mobile app that allows users to program them to roll down and turn on when no one is home.

