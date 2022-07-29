Dillard Joins Grow with Google’s HBCU Career Readiness Program





New Orleans (Press Release) Dillard University announces participation in the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program. This initiative will help Black college students at more than 30 historically Black colleges prepare their workforce through digital skills training and career workshops. Through his $3 million investment in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the program will train her 100,000 black college students by 2025.

One of the United States’ national priorities is to increase the number of graduates with technical skill sets. Partnering with Google on the Grow with Google Career Readiness Initiative ensures that students have the digital skills they need for her 21st century workforce. Dennis Singur, Dillard Computer Science Instructor.

TMCF provides scholarships, training, and jobs for HBCU students as they advance in college and careers. With a long history of working in the field, the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program is tailored to meet student needs.

Developing the next generation of talent is central to TMCF’s mission. Harry L. Williams, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, said our partnership with Google will enable this mission to help students from historically black colleges and universities pursue meaningful careers. He says he will be able to compete for it.

Launched in 2020, the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program funds the HBCU Career Center to deliver a semester-long in-person and online digital skills program. The program combines existing Grow with Google workshops with custom content for black students and job seekers, including design thinking, project management, and professional brand building. The TMCF, which contributes to the design of the program, works with the HBCU Career Center to onboard the program.

The Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program builds on Google’s continued investment in HBCU students and commitment to creating a pathway to technology. The company recently announced his $6 million investment in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). This builds on the momentum of his $50 million grant to 10 of his HBCUs in 2021. Since 2013, the Google In Residence program has allowed Google to recruit software engineers from HBCUs and Hispanic Service Institutes (HSIs) to faculty. The company also hosts Tech Exchange, a virtual student exchange program that teaches applied computer science courses to HBCU and his HSU students.

Every student should have the opportunity to learn digital skills for today’s in-demand jobs. “We are proud to partner with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to bring the Grow with Google Career Readiness Program to Dillard University to help more students prepare for jobs, launch and succeed in their careers.” increase.”

For more information on Grow with Google’s HBCU Career Readiness Program, please visit this website.

