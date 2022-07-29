Technology powers a culture of innovation – The Bull





At the 2022 Beijing Cultural Forum, held from July 25th to 26th, experts and industry insiders shared new trends and prospects in cultural innovation.

Wan Jie, chairman of Artron Art Group, said the company will collaborate with the Beijing Academy of Fine Arts to launch a digital exhibition of the works of Chinese painter Qi Baishi (1864-1957) in Italy this November. I said yes.

With a focus on collecting art data, the company has built a database of the works of about 500,000 artists, and has about 15,000 digital archives of art galleries, museums and art institutions, including the Palace Museum in Beijing and the Potala Palace in the capital Lhasa. I am working on building an archive. A city in the Tibet Autonomous Region in southwestern China.

Chen Yanshun, chairman of BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., said at the forum that traditional industries such as radio and television have achieved transformation and upgrade with the help of digital technology. New cultural formats such as online literature, online live broadcasts and short videos are developing rapidly.

Digital media, combining cultural content and digital technology, has become an important part of the cultural industry. According to forum sources, Beijing’s new cultural formats, such as digital publishing, and the manufacturing sector of wearable intelligent cultural devices have achieved a total revenue exceeding his 1 trillion yuan (about US$148.3 billion) in 2021. 22.6% year-on-year.

From January to November 2021, Beijing has 1,105 cultural and technology enterprises with a total revenue of 776 billion yuan, an increase of 18.1% year-on-year.

“Baidu Maps uses augmented reality (AR) technology to ‘reconstruct’ the fountain ruins of the former Summer Palace, also known as Yuanmingyuan Park, allowing tourists to view virtual images of the original landscape on their mobile phones.” I can. Wu Tian, ​​vice president of Baidu Group, said:

Beijing’s deputy mayor, Jing Wei, said the city government has supported culture and technology companies. Built 98 city-level cultural and industrial parks, including the 798 Arts District and Star Park. Science and technology have a role to play in empowering culture and promoting cultural industries.

