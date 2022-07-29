10+ Business and Innovation Events You Can’t Miss in Houston in August





As Houstonians move into the new summer month, the city’s business community mixes networking and conference events with family vacations and vacations. Here’s an overview of what we’re adding to our August calendar when it comes to innovation-related events.

This article will be updated as business and technical events are announced.

Aug 1 Beyond Prejudice: The Essentials of an Equitable Community

In this seminar, Tracie Jae, founder of The Quiet Rebel, discusses a paradigm shift designed to disrupt the current DEI model.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is an accepted employee best practice. We’ve found that other words such as Belonging, Justice, and Access are being added as organizations continue to find combinations of techniques tailored to their specific cultures. Influence, on the other hand, looks the same – focused on creating space for others rather than actively creating a welcoming environment of mutual respect and approval. We chose change over innovation.

The event will take place on Monday, August 1st from 10am to 12pm at The Ion. Please click here to register.

August 3 Bayou Startup Showcase

The showcase will feature 24 companies from four accelerators: RED Labs, OwlSpark, RED Launch and BlueLaunch. You can engage with these companies, sign up for pre-orders, and purchase products at their booth. I can.

The event will be held at the St. Arnold Brewing Company on Wednesday, August 3rd from 5-8pm. Please click here to register.

Aug 4 National Cancer Institute | SBIR Funding Opportunity

TMCi Accelerator is excited to partner with the National Cancer Institute to discuss small business funding opportunities.

The event will take place online on Thursday, August 4th from 1-3pm. Please click here to register.

August 8 Financial Automation Overview

Understand the benefits of finance automation and how to identify meaningful automation opportunities for your business. Learn from the first-hand experience of Jesse Rubenfeld, Founder and CEO of FinOptimals.

The event takes place on Monday, August 8th from 10am to 12pm at The Ion. Please click here to register.

Aug 11 Illuminate Houston: Conversations on Innovation

Illuminate Houston is an event series that highlights business leaders who challenge our thinking about the future, providing a dynamic format for speakers and attendees to discuss trends, technology and the issues that define the way we do business. It is characterized. The partnership welcomes Houston Methodist Executive His Vice His President and Chief His Innovation His Officer Dr. Roberta L. Schwartz on Thursday, August 11.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 11th from 1:00pm to 2:30pm at the Partnership Tower. Please click here to register.

August 11 Summer in the City: UH Student Showcase Day

Students at the University of Houston Honors College learned about creativity, leadership, entrepreneurship and smart cities through the “Summer in the City” class. Employing a mixed-media approach, students developed their designs, benefiting from a guest lecture by Robert Cremins, Director of Creative Work at UH, and a panel featuring Ion entrepreneurs, innovators, and founders. . Problems of thinking and innovation skills and engagement experienced in Houston.

The event will be held at Aeon on Thursday, August 11, from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. Please click here to register.

August 16 Softeq Venture Studio Public Demo Day

Softeq Venture Studio invested $125,000 in cash and services in each of 14 early-stage startups to help them refine their business models, build their technology, and prepare to scale. The Q2 2022 cohort is 14 startups, the largest to date, bringing the total portfolio to 27 companies. At this capstone event, founders will each have 7 minutes to present their pitch decks, demonstrate their products, outline their questions, and answer their questions.

The event will be held at The Ion on Tuesday, August 16th from 5pm to 7:30pm. Please click here to register.

Aug 16 Enventure “Inspire” Seminar Series – Entrepreneurship

The “Inspire” seminar series was developed by Enventure to help students learn about the realities of working in the biotechnology and biomedical fields. The series consists of a number of events with guest speakers from various fields of the biotechnology and biomedical industries. Dr. Lauren Cornell is an experienced research scientist with a strong history of military cooperation.

The event will take place online on Tuesday, August 16th from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. Please click here to register.

August 18 Evolve Houston Relaunch Event

Last year, Evolve introduced a new logo and website, continuing its mission to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the electrification of transportation.

The event will be held on Thursday, August 18 from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Please click here to register.

August 18th Transition on Tap

Transition On Tap is Greentown Labs’ monthly networking event aimed at fostering conversations and connections between the climate and energy transition ecosystem in and around Houston. Entrepreneurs, investors, students, and friends of climate tech are invited to attend, meet colleagues, discuss solutions, and join the growing community.Me

The event will take place on Thursday, August 18th from 5-7pm in Greentown Houston. Please click here to register.

Aug 22 Startup-Inside-a-Business 102: How to find a SIB without spending money

Founders learn how to see their companies in a different light, and see how they can reconfigure the features and systems they’ve already created to double their growth, value, and valuation. Learn a step-by-step approach to finding the best potential startups within your company and insights for estimating the potential value waiting to be unlocked.

This workshop is the second in a series of three Startup-Inside-a-Business workshops.

The event will be held at The Ion on Monday, August 22nd from 10am to 11:30am. Please click here to register.

Aug 29 Startup-Inside-a Business 103: Build Your Existing Business Without Disrupting It

Founders learn how to involve investors early, eliminating the need for founder cash investment while building a higher corporate valuation. You’ll also learn how to manage the trade-offs between cost, risk, and reward by using proven techniques to capture evidence before scaling up.

This workshop is the last in a series of three Startup-Inside-a-Business workshops.

The event will be held at The Ion on Monday, August 29th from 10am to 11:30am. Please click here to register.

