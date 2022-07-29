These are the best Google Pixel 6a accessories you can buy in 2022





The Pixel 6a is Google’s new mid-range smartphone that borrows a lot from the flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. At $149 cheaper than the Pixel 6, the Pixel 6a includes the same flagship chipset as the Pixel 6 series, the same software experience with all the features, and a pair of cameras that seem to hold up pretty well, so it has a lot of advantages. It’s a great mid-range phone right out of the box, but paired with some neat accessories you’ll get a much better experience. We take a look at some of the best Google Pixel 6a accessories you can buy for.

Best Google Pixel 6a Charger

For those of you who don’t know, the Google Pixel 6a doesn’t come with a charger, so you’ll need to purchase one separately. It supports USB PD Power Delivery, but the charging speed is up to 18W. You can choose one of the following options:

Google’s Charger Pixel 6a doesn’t come with a charger. If you buy a new charger, please choose official Google charger. With an output of 30W, it can deliver a full 18W of power to charge the Pixel 6a. The color is only white, but it is relatively small and convenient to carry. USB PD Charger with Foldable Plug Anker PowerPort PD 2 Charger comes with both Type-C and Type-A ports. The Type-C port that supports USB PD supports up to 18W, and the Type-A port supports 12W charging. Perfect if you want to charge another device alongside your Pixel 6a. The Belkin 25W USB-C Charger is also a great option to consider if you want a basic but reliable charger. Comes with USB PD support for Pixel 6a. It has a clean look, a small form factor, and is cheaper than many other chargers on the market. This particular charger comes with a Gallium Nitride (GaN) chipset, which makes it smaller and runs much cooler than non-GaN chargers. Supports fast charging up to 20W via a single USB Type-C port. The charger comes in two colors and we think it’s perfect for charging the Pixel 6a. If you have multiple devices that need to be charged frequently, the Sabrent USB Fast Charger is for you. It comes with 8 ports including 2 Type-C and 6 Type-A. Both Type-C ports support USB PD and can deliver up to 28W of power. Meanwhile, the Type-A port supports charging up to 15W. Anker PowerCore is a great power bank that can fully charge your Google Pixel 6a up to 2 times. It is one of the smallest and lightest power banks on the market and is extremely easy to carry. Despite its small size, the Anker PowerCore power bank packs a 10,000 mAh battery to keep your Pixel 6a charged all the time.

You can also check our collection of the best USB PD fast chargers to find more options.

The Google Pixel 6a has a lot to offer, but it’s not the only affordable Android phone you can buy in the US right now. We’ve rounded up the cheapest Android phones you can buy in 2022. Check them out if you haven’t bought a Pixel 6a.

The Google Pixel 6a is one of the best mid-range smartphones you can buy today. It comes with Google Tensor and a high-end camera.

If you think we’ve missed any other cool accessories for the Google Pixel 6a, let us know in the comments below.

