Concerns over data transfer abroad, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban





Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a rebranded version of South Korean game developer and distributor Krafton’s PUBG Mobile, has been sued by the Center with Google over concerns that the app is sharing data with Chinese servers. I was ordered to be excluded from both Apple’s app stores. According to government officials.

Officials are concerned about Kraton’s potential sharing of Indian users’ personal data with foreign countries, particularly China, and its ownership pattern, as the entity controlled by China’s Tencent is Kraton’s largest shareholder. was filed. An entity called Image Frame Investment (HK) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of his Tencent Holdings in China, owns about 13.5% stake in the South Korean company, according to Kraftons’ website.

In accordance with BGMI’s privacy policy, your personal information is stored and processed on servers located in India and Singapore. However, it states that data may be transferred to other countries/regions to operate the game or to meet legal requirements. The legal basis for such processing is compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject or in which we have a legitimate interest, such as the exercise or defense of legal claims. To ensure that when transferring to another country or region, it receives the same level of protection as if it remained in India, as described in the game’s privacy policy, without specifying which countries the data may be transferred to measures will be taken.

Before Kraton rebranded PUBG to BGMI and relaunched it in India in September 2020, Kraton’s subsidiary, PUBG Corporation, said it would not allow the PUBG mobile franchise to India’s Tencent Games. Please be careful. Country. Crafton did not respond to requests for comment until publication.

The blocking order was issued under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act 2000, which, in the interest of India’s sovereignty and integrity, urges the government to ask intermediaries such as Google and Apple to remove their links. I give you the authority to ask. , to prevent incitement to commit any recognizable offense related to the defense of India, national security, friendly relations with foreign countries or public order, or any of the above.

This is the same provision that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) used when it directed it to block BGMI’s predecessor, the hit battle royale game PUBG, in 2020. So did the 117 other apps that are believed to have originated. In activities that harm India’s sovereignty and integrity, India’s defense, national security and public order. The same legal provision came before that when the ministry banned the popular short video app TikTok.

The game was pulled from Apple and Google’s app stores late Thursday night. Following that, a Krafton spokesperson said from the app store he revealed how BGMI was removed. A Google spokesperson said he notified Krafton after receiving the block order, and he in India blocked access to the app on the Play Store.

Many apps described are banned

In addition to BGMI and its predecessor, PUBG India, hundreds of apps believed to be of Chinese origin and suspected of misusing data were previously banned by MeitY.

Since the game relaunched in the new version, there have been calls to ban a 16-year-old boy who allegedly shot his mother for stopping him from playing online games like PUBG. Last week, Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy asked if MeitY was taking action against his PUBG-like apps. In PUBG, some kids even committed crimes when they were restricted from playing the game.

In response, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said: Various reports and complaints have been received by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the blocked apps have been shown with new avatars using similar-sounding names, or with the same functionality. All such reports and complaints were forwarded to the requesting agency, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), for investigation. MeitY follows due process as defined in the Information Technology (Procedures and Safeguards for Blocking Access to Information by Publishers) Regulations 2009.

In February, an Assam-based NGO called Prahar sent a letter to the MHA and MeitY urging them to block BGMI under section 69(A) of the IT Act, stating that BGMI has declared India’s sovereignty and integrity, India’s defense, posing a threat to India’s security. state, public order.

