Introducing the new Purple Edition, the S22 Bora Purple – Samsung Newsroom India





Every color has its own characteristics and heritage. Among them, purple is one of the most beloved. It’s an alluring color that blends the calmness of blue with the excitement of red to create another kind of energy that evokes warmth and optimism. It’s welcoming, inclusive, and open to diversity.

In that sense, purple represents the same thing Samsung Galaxy does. That means embracing individuality, pushing boundaries, and relentlessly innovating under a philosophy of openness.

From bright and playful to dark and bold, the many shades of purple have resonated through the ages in many ways, much like Samsung’s palette. Purple has become his Galaxy signature style feature in the Orchid Gray Samsung Galaxy S8, Lilac Purple Galaxy S9, Violet Galaxy S22 Series and Lavender Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. Expanding on the legacy of purple that goes hand in hand with Galaxy’s philosophy, we introduce our latest shade, Bora Purple. Bora means purple in Korean. Bright and eye-catching, the Bora Purple Galaxy S22 is designed to evoke joy, inspire creativity, and embrace individuality.

Pastel and neutral tones, Bora Purple embodies optimism and calmness. Sonia Chang, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing for her MX business in her group at Samsung Electronics, expands your world with the power of choice. Whether you’re her K-pop star or a lifelong purple lover, the Galaxy S22 Bora Purple was made for you. Initially for the Galaxy S22, we are excited to bring Bora Purple to the exciting new Galaxy devices later this year as well.

Samsung Galaxy S22 in Bora Purple will be available for purchase starting August 10, 2022[1] At Samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carrier and retail partner locations across Canada.

For more information, visit Samsung.com/ca.

— —

[1] Availability may vary by market.

