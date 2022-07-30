Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G review: good in many ways, but lacking in excellence





Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has revived its Redmi K series line in India with the launch of the Redmi K50i 5G. Priced at Rs 25,999 and above, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 system-on-chip smartphones are cheaper than rival smartphones with the same chip such as OPPO Reno 8 Pro, OnePlus 10R (review) and Realme GT Neo 3 (review). Xiaomi Redmi K50i has a price advantage, but which one is better? Let’s find out:

design

India’s last Redmi K series smartphone, Redmi K20 Pro (review) was one of the fancy looking smartphones of its time, with a shimmering gradient reflective design on the back cover and an electric pop that set it apart from the rest. I was drawing. – Up camera. Unfortunately that’s not the case with the Redmi K50i 5G. The only saving grace is the color-changing feature of the back cover, which is a rather boring design. It’s mostly made of plastic, which includes not only the design that Xiaomi has cut corners, but also the materials of construction. However, Redmi K50i 5G is not the only smartphone that uses plastic in its construction. The same segment and higher peers have plastic bodies. For what it’s worth, the smartphone has protection where it counts: Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the ports are sealed to protect against minor splashes and dust (IP53).

display and audio

The Redmi K50i 5G features a 6.6 inch fullHD+ LCD screen with a 144Hz dynamic refresh rate. Screen color and contrast are optimal, but brightness is subdued. It works fine in most respects, but the limited brightness scale interferes with the experience when watching high dynamic range. However, considering the phone’s mid-range price point, the screen quality and performance are acceptable.As for the experience, the screen is smooth and responsive. It defaults to a vibrant color profile, but you can adjust it for natural colors in your display settings. For a personalized experience, there are other color profiles and options to customize the color temperature in your display settings.

As for audio, there are Hi-Res certified dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The speakers are loud, balanced, and clear. As is the case with most mid-range phones, the bass response is weak, but other than that there is no reason to complain.Besides the speakers, the Redmi K50i 5G has his 3.5mm audio output port. It’s a small thing, but it’s worth appreciating because it’s rarely available on smartphones.

camera

Redmi K50i 5G features a triple camera system on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.89 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view (FoV), and 2MP macro lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP sensor with f/2.45 aperture.

The primary camera captures a fair amount of detail and a decent dynamic range. It tends to saturate colors and may not be for everyone, but it retains detail in highlights and shadows. The ultra-wide-angle camera with a viewing angle of 120 degrees is suitable for landscape photography. It works well, but it didn’t match the quality of his primary camera in terms of detail and dynamic range. The macro camera is nothing special. It lacks autofocus and is a bit awkward to use.

The front camera is good for selfies and video calls. It’s not the best, especially when it comes to low-light performance and portraits, but other than that it works fine.

In addition to the imaging experience, several value-added features have been added, opening up new ways to explore and experience. For example, Vlogs let you create short, social media-friendly videos with background music and multiple frames. Similarly, there are features like Long Exposure, Clone and Focus Peaking, each offering a new experience.

As for video, the primary camera can record up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second, while the ultra-wide camera does 1080p at 30 fps and 720p at 30 fps with macro. Videos taken with the primary camera are usable, but not the best in terms of detail, stabilization, and color. The ultra-wide sensor is good for videos, but only in well-lit areas. As with photography, recording video from a macro sensor is tricky and nothing special.

performance and battery life

The Redmi K50i 5G ticks all the right boxes when it comes to performance. Provides consistent performance and the best experience. The important thing is that the phone does not heat up even when using its full potential. It handles normal operations with ease and doesn’t degrade in power-intensive workloads. Similarly, gaming performance is also good. Improving the experience is his MIUI13 user interface based on Android 12. This is a heavily customized skin loaded with some useful tools and features such as Mi Remote, Compass, Scanner, Recorder. Interestingly, the phone also has an FM radio. The UI is optimized and has no issues. However, it comes pre-installed with many bloatware apps, including some that cannot be removed from the system, such as Mi Pay.

In terms of battery life, the Redmi K50i 5G will last you a full day with moderate usage, but for longer usage you will need a quick charge of 10-15 minutes towards the end of the day. Speaking of charging, the phone comes with a 67W fast wired charger. Charges the battery from 10% to 100% in about 45 minutes. Although not the fastest, the charger is one of the best in its segment.

verdict

The Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G is a well-packaged smartphone in the mid-range segment, but it has yet to prove itself as a competitive alternative to its peers. Its design, display, camera, and battery life are all good, but not the best. However, performance is on par with expensive smartphones and a few notches above its segment.At the top is a 3.5mm audio jack , an IR blaster, fast wired charging, and an IP53 rating. These may look small on paper, but they have a big impact on the overall experience.

