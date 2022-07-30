ESN Move Creates ‘Strategic Opportunity’ – Inside INdiana Business





Latoya Botteron is COO and CFO of Central Indiana Corporate Partnership.

The Chief Operating Officer of Central Indiana Corporate Partnership said Thursday’s announcement that Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network will merge with Newberry’s Battery Innovation Center is a strategic opportunity to further deepen an already strong relationship. increase. ESN is the partnership’s advanced energy technology and transportation initiative, and according to Latoya Botteron, work between ESN and BIC has increased in recent years.

“ESN’s objectives are so broad that the Battery Innovation Center will have broader mandates, so I think it makes sense for ESN to become part of that organization,” said Botteron. says.

In an interview with Inside INdiana Business, Betteron said partners have an opportunity to better meet the needs of their stakeholders.

“[They’ll be able to] We leverage our talent, leverage our collective ability to do more as an organization, and expand our footprint with clients beyond Indiana, nationally and sometimes internationally,” she said.

CICP founded ESN in 2009 and the following year ESN created BIC as a joint commercialization project to develop, test, manufacture and commercialize battery and related energy system technologies.

BIC spun out as its own independent organization in 2012. However, the two organizations continued to work closely together on various projects, including the recent Indy Autonomous Challenge.

ESN will continue to operate out of Indianapolis with Paul Mitchell as president and CEO, while BIC will remain in Newbury, led by Ben Leitzman. But Betteron says there may be room for growth in the future.

“Ultimately, we believe the Battery Innovation Center may be located around the 16 Tech campus in central Indiana. However, ESN will continue to have a footprint in Indianapolis.”

Over the past 13 years, ESN has meant a lot to CICP, according to Botteron, and has been an important part of the state as interest in electric vehicle and battery innovation continues to grow, not just in Indiana, but around the world. said.

“With projects like the Indy Autonomous Challenge, which brings together university participants from all over the world, we have been able to be at the forefront of truly innovative and transformative thinking, and have seen the most innovation in self-driving car technology in the country recently. It’s one of the most popular programs,” she said.

She adds that the merger is a seamless transition due to the collaborative nature of the two organizations.

The merger went into effect on August 5, and CICP said there would be no adverse impact on employment in either organization.

