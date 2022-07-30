Best Alternatives to Google Search – Review Geek





Even the most privacy-conscious, Google-hating internet users are afraid to abandon Google search. But you don’t need Google for accurate search results and fancy features. Alternative search engines have finally reached maturity and offer compelling experiences that can easily replace Google search.

Most of the search engines mentioned in this article offer some form of privacy protection. However, this is not an article about “private” search engines. Instead, it’s an extensive list of alternatives to Google Search. Our goal here is not to find a completely private search tool. I just want to help you find great search engines that aren’t made by Google.

Note: These picks are organized alphabetically. The first search engine mentioned in this article is not necessarily the best option. Brave Search: Privacy with a Great Interface Brave

A relatively new search engine, but still a winner. Brave Search provides fast and accurate results with a gorgeous and clean interface. It’s also completely independent of Google and Bing, as it uses community-generated data from the Web Discovery Project to aggregate search results. (However, you can see Google and Bing results in Brave Search by checking the box.)

Brave Search also has a strong privacy policy. No location data or search history is collected or tracked. That said, you can enable anonymous IP-based searches for local results (such as restaurants), and Brave Search remembers certain settings (such as safe search settings and preferred temperature units). We use “anonymous cookies” for

Additionally, Brave plans to open source parts of its search engine. This should open the door for community projects such as apps, widgets, and integrations based on Brave Search. (But the entire search engine is not open source.)

DuckDuckGo: Privacy and “bangs” DuckDuckGo

Among all Google search alternatives, DuckDuckGo is the most popular option. We do not collect your personal information or participate in targeted advertising. This is the main selling point. But DuckDuckGo is notable for its search results and powerful ‘Bangs’ feature.

DuckDuckGo pulls search results from various sources, primarily Microsoft Bing. You’re effectively getting a big corporate search engine without the creepy stuff. And with the “Bangs” feature, you can use DuckDuckGo to search thousands of different websites without leaving your search engine of choice.

For example, if you want to find Wikipedia articles about cows, you can search for “!w cows” on DuckDuckGo. Automatically navigate to relevant web pages. This also works for Github, Google Images, Reddit, Twitter, etc. (If you’re curious, check out our full list of “bangs.”)

I have only one problem. DuckDuckGo was caught lying about how browsers handle trackers. As part of the Bing search deal, the DuckDuckGo browser does not block trackers owned by Microsoft on certain her websites.

Microsoft Bing: Cool Features Without Google Microsoft

If you’re not a fan of Google Search, try Bing. The first Microsoft search engine predates him by nearly 15 years and doesn’t have a stellar reputation, but it’s a powerful tool with unique features and solid search results.

Bing’s home page is pretty clean, and they regularly switch backgrounds with new “pictures of the day.” Other than that, it offers almost the same functionality as Google. You can search for images and videos, use your voice to perform searches, or request an image reverse search to find image information.

With Bing as your home page, you’ll also have easy access to news, weather, sports, and an online office suite. But my favorite Bing feature is Bing Rewards. That’s right; Microsoft offers reward points just for using Bing, and you can redeem those points for gift cards. If you give your data to someone else, you can also pay them.

Searx: Power User Search Engine SearX

Instead of using a traditional search engine, why not try a “meta search” engine? Aggregate without attacking with trackers.

I mean; Searx is an open source tool. To use Searx, you need to set it up on a private server (or simply a PC). You can then access and customize his Searx from a dedicated her webpage or your browser’s search bar, or even share access with friends and family.

If you’re trustworthy, you have access to about 100 different Searx instances maintained by community members. While this saves you the hassle of setting up Searx, it puts you in an awkward position when it comes to privacy. Instead of entrusting your data to companies, you’re trusting strangers on the Internet.

To be clear, Searx is not for the faint of heart. We’ve included it in this article for power users who want a great deal of privacy and a great deal of control. Skip this if you’ve never used the command line before.

Swisscows: Family Options Swisscows

Even Google searches can get a little filthy. If you’re looking for a family-friendly search engine, Swisscows might be for you. Gets accurate results from Bing and does not track users. More importantly, it blocks pornography, violence, and other explicit content.

And like Brave and DuckDuckGo, Swisscows is more than just a browser. The company also offers a secure email system with custom addresses and sells his VPN subscription for $10/month.

Please note that Swisscows is based in Switzerland, which has the strictest data privacy laws of any country. The company owns its own servers and has a data center in the Swiss Alps. This doesn’t mean Swisscows offers perfect privacy protection (no company is perfect), but it’s a good sign.

