Google shares 6 tips for ecommerce search results





Google has released a new video that provides 6 tips for getting your e-commerce site targeted for special display in search results.

The video started by highlighting three key elements that make an ecommerce product page stand out.

Images help site visitors understand products Star ratings increase trust Pricing and availability help shoppers choose a seller

Some of these factors rely on your product’s structured data to be eligible for enhanced listings, while others require participation in Google’s Merchant Center feed.

1. Title tag

Kent describes title links that appear on search engine result pages (SERPs) that are generated from the title tag of a web page.

He explains that if the title element doesn’t fully describe the content of the webpage, Google will rewrite it using the content of the heading at the top of the page and the anchor text of the link to the webpage.

He also recommends paying close attention to automated product title tags to avoid duplicate content or missing information.

“A good title link can go a long way in helping users understand your product and driving quality traffic to your site.

…Poor quality title links can hurt users’ impressions of your site. “

Alan warns against using dynamically generated title tags to add availability or price data to the title tag. This is because there is a lag between when the title tag is updated and when Google finally shows the updated title link on his SERP. At this point, the information may be outdated.

He recommends using Google Site Search to double-check how your title tag looks when it appears in search results.

2. Include high quality images

High-quality images are a user experience consideration in that they help potential customers make decisions about your product.

Alan Kent says:

“Users generally respond well to high-quality images, and we recommend that the primary image be at least 1200 pixels wide.”

He recommends auditing the site for low-quality images and replacing them with high-quality photos.

Kent also advised to check the Max Image Preview metadata. This is to guide Google on how to display these images on his SERP.

Finally, we recommend using your product’s structured data to help Google identify the correct images to display in search results.

Many businesses look at things like images in terms of how they help their web pages rank higher in search results.

However, it is more productive to consider product images in terms of how they help users make product purchasing decisions.

So, if there is a question about the size of a product, it might make sense to juxtapose the product with a household item that is roughly the same size.

Different angles are useful so you can show how the model’s clothes look, what furniture looks like in a room, or how fencing looks attractive in a garden .

3. Share rich product data

Structured data helps Google understand your web pages better and display them as rich results. This is what we call “special rendering” in search results.

Here are the elements you should include in your product structured data:

Product name Description Image Rating Price Availability

Check Google’s Product Structured Data Guidelines to see which properties are required and which are optional. Structured data guidelines are constantly changing, and if your structured data no longer complies with Google’s requirements, your expanded list of product pages may be lost in search results.

To troubleshoot, use the URL Indexer in Search Console to see if your page is indexed, then use the Rich Results Testing Tool to check for structured data errors. confirm.

4. Stock price decline data

By sharing your pricing information with Google, your product pages can be eligible for special price reductions in search results and get more attention. Appearance in search results with special markdowns is not guaranteed.

In order for your page to be eligible for markdown rich results, your product’s structured data must include an Offer property that is a specific price, not a price range.

5. Identify products to sell

For this tip, we recommend using a combination of your Google Merchant Center feed and your product’s structured data to use accurate product IDs, such as GTIN identifiers.

By following this advice, you can qualify your products for inclusion in product carousels and other listings.

6. Create a business profile

Finally, Kent recommends creating a Google Business Profile if you have a physical store.

“This can be done through the Google Business Profile Manager.”

If you follow this tip, your site will show a special listing next to your search results.

This type of listing is only available to businesses with physical stores or eligible service areas.

