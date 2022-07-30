Tech
Connect QuickBooks Online to Google Drive and Gmail
new account
Triggered when adding a new account.
new bill
Triggered when a new invoice is added.
new customer
Triggered when adding a new customer.
new quote
Triggered when adding a new quote.
New expense
Triggered when a new expense is added.
new invoice
Triggered when adding a new invoice.
new invoice
Triggered when adding a new invoice (with line item support).
new receipt
Triggered when a new receipt is added (with item support).
QuickBooks Online
Triggered when a payment is received (with line item support).
schedule
trigger
QuickBooks Online
Triggered when a new purchase order is added.
schedule
trigger
QuickBooks Online
Triggered when a new receipt is added.
schedule
trigger
QuickBooks Online
Triggered when an existing customer is updated.
schedule
trigger
QuickBooks Online
Triggered when a new vendor is added.
schedule
trigger
QuickBooks Online
Create a new invoice, optionally associated with the customer.
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Optionally create a new invoice associated with a customer (with line item support).
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Optionally create a new invoice associated with a customer (with line item support).
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Create a new credit memo.
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Add new customers.
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Create a new quote (with field support).
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Create a new expense using check, cash, or credit card.
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Create new products or services.
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Create a new journal entry.
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Add a new invoice (with field support).
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Add a new receipt (with line item support).
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Create a new payment, optionally linked to an invoice.
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Create a new purchase order.
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Create a new refund receipt.
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Submit an existing invoice.
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Send an existing receipt.
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Create a new single time activity.
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Update an existing customer.
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Update an existing invoice (with line item support).
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Add a new vendor.
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Search for an account by name.
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Search for customers by name or email address.
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Search for invoices by number.
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Search products by name (with line item support)
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Search for vendors by name.
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Find or create a specific customer v2.
schedule
action
QuickBooks Online
Search for or create a specific vendor.
schedule
action
google drive
Triggered when a new file is added (in any folder).
schedule
trigger
google drive
Triggered when a new file is added directly to a specific folder (but not its subfolders).
schedule
trigger
google drive
Triggered when a new folder is added directly to a specific folder (but not its subfolders).
schedule
trigger
google drive
Triggered when a file is updated in a specific folder (but not its subfolders).
schedule
trigger
google drive
Creates a copy of the specified file.
schedule
action
google drive
Copy existing files from another service to Google Drive.
schedule
action
google drive
Create a new empty folder.
schedule
action
google drive
Move files from one folder to another.
schedule
action
google drive
Create a new file from plain text.
schedule
action
google drive
Upload files to Drive to replace existing files.
schedule
action
google drive
Add a sharing scope to the file’s sharing settings. Existing sharing settings will not be deleted. Provide a shared URL.
schedule
action
google drive
Search for a specific file by name.
schedule
action
google drive
Search for a specific folder by name.
schedule
action
google drive
Find or create a specific file v2.
schedule
action
google drive
Find or create a specific folder v2.
schedule
action
Gmail
Triggered when a new attachment is received (triggered once per attachment).
schedule
trigger
Gmail
Triggered when adding a new label.
schedule
trigger
Gmail
Triggered when you label an email.
schedule
trigger
Gmail
Triggered when a new email appears in the specified mailbox.
schedule
trigger
Gmail
Triggered when a new email is received that matches the specified search string.
schedule
trigger
Gmail
Triggered when a new email is received and starred within 2 days.
schedule
trigger
Gmail
Triggered when a new thread starts.
schedule
trigger
Gmail
Add a label to your email message.
schedule
action
Gmail
Compose (but don’t send) a new email message.
schedule
action
Gmail
Create a new label.
schedule
action
Gmail
Compose and send a new email message.
schedule
action
Gmail
Remove labels from email messages.
schedule
action
Gmail
Send a reply to an email message.
schedule
action
Gmail
Search for email messages.
schedule
action
Gmail
Search for or compose a specific message.
schedule
action
