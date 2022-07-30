Connect QuickBooks Online to Google Drive and Gmail





Triggered when adding a new account.

new bill

Triggered when a new invoice is added.

new customer

Triggered when adding a new customer.

new quote

Triggered when adding a new quote.

New expense

Triggered when a new expense is added.

new invoice

Triggered when adding a new invoice.

new invoice

Triggered when adding a new invoice (with line item support).

new receipt

Triggered when a new receipt is added (with item support).

QuickBooks Online

Triggered when a payment is received (with line item support).

schedule

trigger

QuickBooks Online

Triggered when a new purchase order is added.

schedule

trigger

QuickBooks Online

Triggered when a new receipt is added.

schedule

trigger

QuickBooks Online

Triggered when an existing customer is updated.

schedule

trigger

QuickBooks Online

Triggered when a new vendor is added.

schedule

trigger

QuickBooks Online

Create a new invoice, optionally associated with the customer.

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Optionally create a new invoice associated with a customer (with line item support).

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Optionally create a new invoice associated with a customer (with line item support).

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Create a new credit memo.

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Add new customers.

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Create a new quote (with field support).

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Create a new expense using check, cash, or credit card.

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Create new products or services.

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Create a new journal entry.

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Add a new invoice (with field support).

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Add a new receipt (with line item support).

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Create a new payment, optionally linked to an invoice.

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Create a new purchase order.

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Create a new refund receipt.

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Submit an existing invoice.

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Send an existing receipt.

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Create a new single time activity.

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Update an existing customer.

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Update an existing invoice (with line item support).

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Add a new vendor.

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Search for an account by name.

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Search for customers by name or email address.

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Search for invoices by number.

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Search products by name (with line item support)

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Search for vendors by name.

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Find or create a specific customer v2.

schedule

action

QuickBooks Online

Search for or create a specific vendor.

schedule

action

google drive

Triggered when a new file is added (in any folder).

schedule

trigger

google drive

Triggered when a new file is added directly to a specific folder (but not its subfolders).

schedule

trigger

google drive

Triggered when a new folder is added directly to a specific folder (but not its subfolders).

schedule

trigger

google drive

Triggered when a file is updated in a specific folder (but not its subfolders).

schedule

trigger

google drive

Creates a copy of the specified file.

schedule

action

google drive

Copy existing files from another service to Google Drive.

schedule

action

google drive

Create a new empty folder.

schedule

action

google drive

Move files from one folder to another.

schedule

action

google drive

Create a new file from plain text.

schedule

action

google drive

Upload files to Drive to replace existing files.

schedule

action

google drive

Add a sharing scope to the file’s sharing settings. Existing sharing settings will not be deleted. Provide a shared URL.

schedule

action

google drive

Search for a specific file by name.

schedule

action

google drive

Search for a specific folder by name.

schedule

action

google drive

Find or create a specific file v2.

schedule

action

google drive

Find or create a specific folder v2.

schedule

action

Gmail

Triggered when a new attachment is received (triggered once per attachment).

schedule

trigger

Gmail

Triggered when adding a new label.

schedule

trigger

Gmail

Triggered when you label an email.

schedule

trigger

Gmail

Triggered when a new email appears in the specified mailbox.

schedule

trigger

Gmail

Triggered when a new email is received that matches the specified search string.

schedule

trigger

Gmail

Triggered when a new email is received and starred within 2 days.

schedule

trigger

Gmail

Triggered when a new thread starts.

schedule

trigger

Gmail

Add a label to your email message.

schedule

action

Gmail

Compose (but don’t send) a new email message.

schedule

action

Gmail

Create a new label.

schedule

action

Gmail

Compose and send a new email message.

schedule

action

Gmail

Remove labels from email messages.

schedule

action

Gmail

Send a reply to an email message.

schedule

action

Gmail

Search for email messages.

schedule

action

Gmail

Search for or compose a specific message.

schedule

action

