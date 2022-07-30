15 factors slowing or derailing the growth of wearable tech





More and more consumers are turning to wearable technology powered by the Internet of Things. Through devices such as smartwatches, Oura Rings, and virtual reality headsets, users can monitor their health, track sleep patterns, explore new worlds, navigate new environments, and more.

However, while the possibilities for wearable technology may be nearly limitless, its actual future may not be unless certain shortcomings and concerns are quickly addressed. Fifteen members discuss factors that may slow or hinder the continued growth of wearable technology.

1. Lack of regulatory oversight

Like most tech industries, the Internet of Things is not yet heavily regulated. The lack of privacy oversight of collected data is a major concern for consumers, especially when that data is collected by governments. , wearables have the most access to our daily lives. – Nick Fröhlich, Saritatha

2. Look into the sound

When it comes to the wearables industry, everyone overlooks the concept of sound and only focuses on sight. Both components are equally important and should be prioritized. The industry may not be widely adopted unless it remembers that people come first and technology comes second. – Coppin, Dr. John Fang

3. Need for constant connectivity

Always-on connectivity remains the biggest challenge for wearable technology. These solutions are currently handcuffed by accessing a single network technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular, etc.). The future is hybrid, and wearables must have access to multiple network technologies to ensure true always-on connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular, etc.). eSIM and iSIM integration can help solve this. – Michael Johnston, Teal Communications, Inc.

4. Minimal developer participation

Increased awareness of wearable technology has undoubtedly led to increased adoption. However, the pace of developer participation needs to accelerate soon to create a strong base of use cases and develop an industry akin to the app economy.- Ganesh Sundaram, Alef Innovations

5. Lack of data transfer standards

A lack of standards for communicating data from wearables can hamper growth. Wearables can provide real-time insight into consumer health, but dealing with vendor-specific output is difficult. Because the volume is too high to cost-effectively transmit individual measurements, a method requiring standards-based aggregation is needed to make the data actionable and separate the signal from the noise. . — Eric Rosew, Diameter Health

6. Data silos

There seems to be a trend toward new data silos. Devices from different manufacturers aren’t very good at interoperability and sharing data (such as health data) between different organizations to benefit from it. Data security is always a priority, but you may need to look to blockchain technology to enhance data management. – Bankim Chandra, Dotsquares LLC

7. Growing Consumer Privacy Concerns

Consumer privacy is a key issue for the success of IoT devices. Consumers are often unaware of the amount of information they share wearing these devices, and not all companies take consumer data control seriously. This will become a problem for businesses and consumers as the sector grows. – Ken Knapton, Progrexion

8. The pace of innovation is slow

The challenge may be keeping up with the cool stuff I mean innovation. generation) will get bored even faster. As an example, innovation in the smartwatch industry has been very gradual over the past five years. The wearables industry needs to innovate sustainably quickly. The combination of design ignorance and the increased cost of privacy is a problem the wearables industry cannot escape. – Prasanna Singaraju, Qentelli

9. The need to protect consumer data

If IoT companies leverage or sell user data in ways that do not prioritize user security, we will soon see a shift towards more regulation on how these companies collect and maintain data. Protecting user data and preventing it from being used for purposes not expressly consented to is paramount to the continued adoption of wearable technology. – Lewis Wynn Jones, ThinkData Works

10. Don’t Prioritize User Satisfaction

Wearable technology developers should focus on look and feel. Steve Jobs started by focusing on user satisfaction—the look, feel, and functionality of a device—and working backwards to ensure engineering could meet these user preferences. was a true genius. For IoT/wearables to be competitive, this method must be adopted. Prioritize look, feel, and functionality, then work backwards. – Mark Fisher, Dogtown Media LLC

11. Delay or stop the flow of data

The driving force behind IoT is data. Fuel shortages are the biggest threat to industry growth as the market becomes highly saturated. When regulation stops or slows down the flow of data to these technologies, value creation is greatly reduced. Therefore, the IoT industry must emphasize data security and demonstrate self-regulatory capabilities that make legislative action unnecessary. – Nicholas Domnish, EES Health

12. Delay due to low bandwidth

One of the factors hindering the growth of IoT/wearable technology is bandwidth. The efficiency of IoT technology is primarily related to the speed at which devices can communicate with each other. The latency induced by low bandwidth defeats the advantage that IoT technology brings over centralized alternatives. – Chintan Shah, Brainvire InfoTech Inc.

13. Need for frequent charging

The race to integrate more functionality into IoT devices, especially watches, may not work for long without recharging the device or keeping it connected all the time. It is important to design within these limits and guide users from extending the device for too long. Maintain functionality until you have time to recharge. – Luke Wallace, Bottle Rocket

14. Need to evolve to meet additional daily needs

Technology-embedded platforms reach everyone, break down age, gender and income barriers, and address basic human needs. Wearables should reach the masses and help us get better and evolve as our needs evolve. increase. Tomorrow we may use them to manage electric vehicles. Without reach and evolution, growth would be questionable. – Deepak Garg, Smart Energy Water

15. POTENTIAL HEALTH PROBLEMS AND CONCERNS

Potential health issues and concerns are the factors that could have the greatest negative impact on the growth of wearable technology.Wearable technology devices are bringing more comfort and utility to our lives, but the first suspicion that the device or technology is not completely safe for human health could quickly erode consumer interest. There is. -Peter Abuarzorov, Mashbeiser

