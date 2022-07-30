Rumor: Is Google Trying To Kill Stadia?





Google announced Stadia in 2019, but from the beginning there were concerns about the company’s efforts. Google has a reputation for ignoring and killing services after people become dependent on them, and Stadia seemed like a prime candidate for Google’s graveyard. And now, Google’s whimsical tracker claims that Stadia’s end is near.

Aptly named Killed By Google, a website listing all of Google’s canceled products, a recent tweet has caused waves. The post you see below contains a message claiming that Google plans to discontinue Stadia by the end of this summer. According to the report, the user will be notified 30-60 days before his and the last month of service will be free. It’s a very aggressive timeline, no doubt disrupting the small but dedicated Stadia community.

Google has since said Stadia isn’t shutting down, but is that the last word? there is a ring At launch, Google promised unique features and first-party games you won’t find anywhere else. Then, just days after launching its first game and applauding its staff, it shut down its Stadia Games & Entertainment studio. This frantic, ham-fisted approach to developing a product makes even this unconfirmed claim seem plausible. Additionally, Stadia’s subscriber numbers are well below Google’s goals.

Perhaps Stadia’s biggest problem is the lack of compelling content. We rarely get AAA games and the ones we do get are often late. As this issue becomes more apparent, Google seems to be moving away from Stadia as a consumer service. We recently reframed what Stadia means to the company. This is just the first product to use Google’s Immersive Stream technology, which is no longer the core of the gaming platform. It has since licensed Immersive Stream to other companies (such as AT&T) to run cloud gaming experiences. In some cases, these are games that aren’t even available on the Stadia store.

Given what we’ve seen so far, it’s no wonder people are ready to believe KilledByGoogle. Whether or not this comes to pass, Google is getting to the point where it has to do something with Stadia, which has survived the pandemic and has delivered little compelling content. Google can give you all the indie games you want, but if you have Xbox Game Pass, Luna, and GeForce Now, you can’t build a service out of it.

