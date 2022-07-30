Hydrogen technology is revolutionizing the commercial transportation sector





Breadcrumb Trail Link Sponsor: Innovation and Tech in Alberta Innovation and Tech in Alberta

The Alberta Motor Transport Association’s AZETEC program will introduce two long-haul hydrogen-electric trucks on the state’s highways in 2023.

Article author:

Ben Forrest Postmedia Content Works

release date:

Jul 29, 2022 13 hours ago Read in 4 minutes Alberta is Canada’s largest hydrogen producer and is focused on leveraging that capacity in a strategy called the Alberta Hydrogen Roadmap.Article content provided

As the Alberta government and other stakeholders formulate energy strategies that may include hydrogen as a primary fuel source, the commercial transportation sector is looking at it as a blueprint for moving freight on emissions-free highways. We are preparing disruptive innovations that could help.

advertising 2

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Alberta Zero Emissions Truck Electrification Collaboration (AZETEC) plans to introduce two long-haul hydrogen-electric trucks on local highways in 2023, moving thousands of kilograms of cargo daily between Calgary and Edmonton. , moving diesel fuel without burning a single drop.

Jude Groves, president of AZETEC’s leading industry group, the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA), looks at ways to become more responsible and effective in controlling emissions. said it was important.

Article content

As we begin to look to that energy transition, it’s a natural fit for us, especially given the abundance of opportunities for hydrogen within Alberta.

Alberta is Canada’s largest hydrogen producer and is focused on leveraging that capacity in a strategy called the Alberta Hydrogen Roadmap. The roadmap outlines opportunities to supply low-cost hydrogen to domestic and international markets.

advertising 3

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The global hydrogen market is estimated to reach $2.5 trillion annually by 2050, and Canadians could potentially use it for heating, transportation, industrial processes, power generation and energy storage.

In the transportation sector, some see hydrogen-electric vehicles as an attractive alternative to diesel-fueled trucks. Their only exhaust pipe emission is water vapor.

Article content

Groves says he was really trying to demonstrate that there is an end-user market for hydrogen and commercial transportation. And it can be deployed effectively.

AZETEC’s vehicles are designed with four main components: hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen combustion generators, condenser batteries and electric motors.

A fuel cell pumps hydrogen into a combustion chamber where it is burned and converted into electricity. That electricity is stored in batteries and powers the electric motors that propel the vehicle forward.

Advertisement 4

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In 2023, the Alberta Zero Emissions Truck Electrification Collaboration (AZETEC) plans to deploy two long-haul hydrogen-electric trucks on local highways.

A similar vehicle is being developed in the United States, but it’s not designed for Canadian conditions, Groves says.

The U.S. builds trucks to reduce weight and cover shorter distances, he says, and they haven’t designed them for Canadian climate, at least in the preliminary stages. So we reversed that process by designing a truck designed to haul Canadian weight, travel longer distances than standard long-haul vehicles, and build for the Canadian climate. it was done.

AZETEC vehicles have an expected range of 700 kilometers and will be supported by the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration (EVID), a $2.3 million federal program to establish Canada’s first commercial vehicle hydrogen refueling station.

Advertising 5

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In the first year of the program, AZETEC vehicles will be operated by Bison Transport of Winnipeg and Trimac of Calgary, Canada’s largest commercial transportation companies.

Bison Transport hauls a mix of dry goods, liquids, household goods and food items and uses AZETEC vehicles as part of its regular network. The company operates vehicles on regular routes between Calgary and Edmonton, and using AZETEC tractors he tows two 53-foot trailers.

Bison Transport’s Vice President of Maintenance, Mike Gomes, was very pleased and honored to participate in this testing program. We have a long and documented history of early adopters of technologies that support sustainability, operational efficiency and design. We are proud to be at the forefront. We look forward to the opportunity to operate this vehicle to gain insight and understanding of true zero-emission tractors as we build our ESG strategy.

Advertising 6

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

AZETEC is part of a larger initiative to build Alberta’s hydrogen economy with the support of Alberta Innovation’s initiative, the Hydrogen Center of Excellence (HCE), Alberta’s largest research and innovation institution. AMTA is a key stakeholder in this project.

HCE aims to accelerate technology across the hydrogen value chain and establish Alberta as a global leader in the production, deployment and use of hydrogen throughout the economy. We also aim to connect researchers, innovators, industry and governments to realize these hydrogen ambitions.

AMTA’s Jude Groves said they were trying to engage with the commercial transportation industry and the general public to demonstrate that the technology is here.

It is under development and under deployment. [We want] Use our infrastructure to demonstrate that it works well in our environment. Not some Jetsons dream. This transition is happening and could be successful here.

advertising 7

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Groves recognizes that AZETEC’s first two hydrogen-electric trucks won’t be world-changing anytime soon, but they will serve as a proof-of-concept and likely a model that can be replicated across Canada.

That’s exciting, Groves said. Usually people don’t look at the Canadian market and say he’s going to make a truck that fills 5% of North American truck sales.

But if we’re building something that says it’s possible, we can be an important part of that energy transition story.

For more information, visit amta.ca/what-we-do/research-and-innovation.

This article was produced by Content Works, the commercial content division of Postmedias, on behalf of the Alberta Motor Transport Association.

Share this article on social networks

Sign up to receive daily headline news from the Calgary Herald, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.

By clicking the sign-up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for registering.

A welcome email has been sent. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder.

The next issue of Calgary Herald Headline News will arrive in your inbox soon.

A problem occurred while signing up.please try again

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calgaryherald.com/technology/innovation-and-tech-in-alberta/sponsored-innovation-and-tech-in-alberta/hydrogen-technology-is-key-to-innovating-the-commercial-transportation-sector The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos