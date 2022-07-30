Google’s DeepMind AI predicts the 3D structure of nearly every protein known to science





It wasn’t until 1957 that scientists gained special access to the third dimension of molecules.

After 22 years of rigorous experimentation, John Kendrew of the University of Cambridge has finally revealed the protein’s 3D structure. It was the twisted blueprint for myoglobin, a filamentous chain of 154 amino acids that helps oxygenate muscles. I did. In the next ten years he will not be identified by a dozen more.

Fast-forward to today, 65 years after the Nobel Prize-winning breakthrough.

On Thursday, Google’s sister company DeepMind announced that it had successfully used artificial intelligence to predict the 3D structures of nearly every cataloged protein known to science. That’s over 200 million proteins found in plants, bacteria, animals, and just about anything you can imagine.

“Essentially, you can think of it as covering the entire protein world,” DeepMind founder and CEO Demis Hassabis told reporters this week.

This is thanks to AlphaFold, DeepMind’s breakthrough AI system. AlphaFold has an open source database that allows scientists around the world to freely participate in their research. Although only about 350,000 3D proteins have been identified since AlphaFold was officially unveiled last July, the program has had a noticeable impact on the research landscape.

“More than 500,000 researchers and biologists have used the database to view more than 2 million structures,” Hassabis said. “And these predicted structures have helped scientists make amazing new discoveries.”

For example, in April, scientists at Yale University turned to AlphaFold’s database to support their goal of developing a new, highly effective malaria vaccine. Last July, scientists at the University of Portsmouth used the system to design an enzyme to combat single-use plastic pollution.

John McGeehan, director of the Enzyme Innovation Center in Portsmouth and the researcher behind the latter study, told the New York Times:

3D structure of vitellogenin, a constituent of egg yolk.

DeepMind

These efforts are just a few examples of AlphaFold’s ultimate reach.

“In the past year alone, there have been over 1000 scientific articles on a wide range of research topics using the AlphaFold structure. I have never seen anything like it,” said DeepMind collaborator and European molecular biologist. said Sameer Velankar, team leader at the Research Institute. The Protein Data Bank said in a press release.

Hassabis said others who have used the database include those seeking to better understand Parkinson’s disease, those wishing to protect the health of bees, and even gain valuable insight into human evolution. It also includes people who are

“AlphaFold is already changing the way we think about the persistence of molecules in the fossil record. AlphaFold will quickly become a fundamental tool for researchers not only in evolutionary biology, but also in archaeology and other paleosciences.” We know it will be,” Beatrice said. Her Demarchi, an associate professor at the University of Turin, recently used the system in a study on the ancient egg controversy, said in her press release.

Over the next few years, DeepMind will work with teams from the Drugs For Neglected Diseases Initiative and the World Health Organization, with the goal of finding cures for endemic, but little-studied, tropical diseases such as Chagas disease and leishmaniasis. We plan to partner with you.

DeepMind collaborator and EMBL deputy director Ewan Birney told reporters: “And think about what’s going on in organisms and the systems they’re studying.”

lock and key

So why do so many scientific breakthroughs rely on this treasure chest of 3D protein modeling?

Suppose you’re trying to create a key that fits perfectly in your lock. But there is no way to view the structure of that lock. All you know is that this rock exists, some data about its materials, and possibly numerical information about how big each ridge is and where those ridges should be.

Developing this key may not be impossible, but it would be rather difficult. Keys must be exact. otherwise it won’t work. So before I start, I’ll do my best to model a few different mock locks using the information I have so that I can create the keys.

In this analogy, the key is the protein and the key is the small molecule that binds to this protein.

For scientists, whether they are doctors trying to create new medicines or botanists dissecting plant anatomy to make fertilizers, the interactions between specific molecules and proteins are of great importance.

For a drug, for example, the particular way in which the drug’s molecule binds to the protein could be the breaking point for whether or not it works. , this interaction becomes complicated. Like headphone wires in your pocket, they inevitably fold, bend, and sometimes get tangled.

In fact, a protein’s unique folding determines how it functions, and even the slightest misfolding in the human body can lead to disease.

However, returning to small molecule drugs, folded protein fragments can interfere with drug binding. For example, it can be folded in some weird way and become inaccessible. Things like this are very important information for scientists trying to glue drug molecules together. EMBL research scientist Janet Thornton said at the conference, “I think it’s true that almost every drug that has hit the market in the last few years has been designed in part with knowledge of protein structure.” Stated.

This is why researchers typically spend an incredible amount of time and effort deciphering the folded 3D structures of the proteins they work with. This is how you start your journey of piecing together lock molds to make a key. Knowing the exact structure makes it much easier to determine where and how a molecule binds to a particular protein, and how that binding affects protein folding in response.

However, this effort is not simple. Or cheap.

Steve Darnell, a structural and computational biologist at the University of Wisconsin and a researcher at bioinformatics company DNAStar, said in a statement:

This is because solutions usually come from very complex laboratory experiments.

For example, Kendrew was using a technique called X-ray crystallography at the time. Basically, the method involves taking solid crystals of the protein of interest, placing them in his X-ray beam, and observing what pattern the beam forms. Its pattern is almost identical to the positions of thousands of atoms in a crystal. Only then can the patterns be used to reveal the structure of the protein.

There is also a newer technology known as cryo-electron microscopy. This is similar to his X-ray crystallography, except that the protein sample is directly irradiated with electrons instead of his X-ray beam. It is also considered to have much higher resolution than other techniques, but cannot penetrate everything accurately. Additionally, some in the technical field are trying to create protein folding structures digitally. But like several attempts in the ’80s and his ’90s, the early attempts didn’t pan out. As you can imagine, testing methods are also tedious and difficult.

Over the years, such barriers have given rise to the so-called “protein folding problem”. We are facing significant hurdles.

AlphaFold’s AI could be a game changer.

Diagram provided by DeepMind of the explosive growth of the AlphaFold database by species.

Resolving the DeepMind “Folding Problem”

In short, AlphaFold was trained by DeepMind engineers to predict protein structures without the need for the presence of a laboratory. No crystals, no electron firing, no $100,000 experiments.

To get AlphaFold to where it is today, the system was first exposed to 100,000 known protein folding structures, according to the company’s website. Then, over time, I started learning how to decipher the rest.

It’s really as easy as that. (Well, apart from the talent involved in coding AI.)

“I don’t know, but it takes a long time, at least $20,000 to crystallize a protein,” Barney said. “That means the experimenter has to make a choice about what to do. AlphaFold hasn’t had a choice yet.” This feature of AlphaFold’s thoroughness is very appealing. What this means is that scientists are freer to speculate and check, following their intuition and instincts, casting a broader net into their research when it comes to protein structure.

“Models also have prediction errors,” said Jan Kosinski, a DeepMind collaborator and structural modeler at EMBL in Hamburg, Germany. “And usually in practice the error is often very small. That’s why we call it near-atomic accuracy.”

In addition, the DeepMind team also said they conducted various risk assessments to ensure AlphaFold’s use is safe and ethical. DeepMind team members also suggested that AI in general may entail biosecurity risks that we have not previously thought to assess, especially as such technologies continue to permeate the medical field. did.

But as the future progresses, the DeepMind crew says AlphaFold will fluidly adapt to such concerns and address them on a case-by-case basis. For now, it appears to be working in a protein-model universe that traces back to myoglobin’s humble portrait.

“Just two years ago, we just didn’t realize this was possible,” Barney said.

6:45 AM PT Correction: Janet Thornton’s surname and title have been corrected.

