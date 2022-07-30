Google: Always replace HTTP links with HTTPS





John Mueller, Google’s Search Advocate, says that you should always try to replace internal links pointing to HTTP URLs with newer HTTP versions.

This is stated in a Reddit thread asking if it’s worth the effort to replace internal HTTP links with HTTPS versions, even if redirects already exist.

A few years ago, Google’s Gary Illyes said that links aren’t worth replacing if they’re redirected properly.

If the @pip_net redirect is properly implemented, the benefit of doing it is so small that it’s not worth it IMO.

— Gary Kujiri/경리 Illyes (@methode) July 7, 2015

Now, Mueller says it’s “always” worth doing. Thankfully, like other threaded commenters, it’s not hard to mass replace HTTP internal links.

On replacing HTTP with HTTPS links and how to do it, Mueller said:

Replace internal HTTP links with HTTP versions

Mueller gives two reasons for replacing the old HTTP internal links.

First, it’s cleaner than doing a bunch of redirects. And unlike external links, you have full control over the URL your visitors are sent to.

Mueller said:

“I’m always trying to fix internal links. It just makes things cleaner and is under your own control. But I doubt it will have any visible effect.”

As Mueller says, replacing HTTP internal links may not have a noticeable impact on your search rankings, but it’s worth it.

why?

Changing links instead of relying on redirects can have a positive impact on web page performance.

A person clicking a link that redirects to HTTPS has to go through the HTTP version first. Removing an extra “hop” means your visitors get to your content faster.

Moreover, relying on internal link redirection is silly. Redirect chains, redirect loops, broken links, and many other things can go wrong.

When a site uses an HTTP URL to load an image, the browser may display a “not secure” error message to the visitor, discouraging them from staying on the site.

All redirects count as crawled pages, so redirects consume your crawl budget. Google may be able to crawl more pages per session without redirects.

Finally, you can’t rely on redirects working indefinitely. Replacing the link guarantees that the redirect will change forever, but redirects can be broken or removed.

With that said, here’s some information about mass replacement of internal links.

Bulk replace internal links

Replacing internal links automatically isn’t difficult, but how you do it depends on how your site is built.

Bulk replacing internal links is as easy as doing a search and replace in your database. You can change all references to HTTP URLs to the HTTP version at once.

If you have a WordPress site, there are several plugins that make this task easier, such as Better Search Replace.

However, if you don’t feel comfortable making such drastic changes, it’s a good idea to talk to the developer first.

Remember that there is always a risk of breaking your site when making large-scale changes. That’s why it’s imperative to keep a backup that you can undo.

Source: Reddit

Featured Image: Astell Design/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-always-try-to-replace-http-links-with-https/459539/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

