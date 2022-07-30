Here is Google’s list of Pixel 6 and 6a screen protectors – 9to5Google





For most owners, the Pixel 6 is now over a week old, so the under-display fingerprint sensor has emerged as one of the big points of contention. Some people have issues with screen protectors, and Google now offers a list of brands that make certified accessories for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Update July 29: With the launch of the Pixel 6a, Google has updated its list of “Made for Google Brands” screen protectors. Here is the updated list:

Bigben (Europe): Pixel 6 | 2.5D Screen Protector (19.99) Pixel 6 Pro | 3D Screen Protector (24.99) BodyGuardz Google Pixel 6 Pro BodyGuardz PRTX Premium Synthetic Glass Screen Protector ($44.95) Case-Mate Pixel 6 Pro | Protective Pack ( $45) Pixel 6a | Protective Pack ($40) OtterBox Pixel 6 Clearly Protected Film Screen Protector ($19.95) Pixel 6 Pro Clearly Protected Film Screen Protector ($19.95) Pixel 6a Screen Protector Alpha Flex Anti-Bacterial ($44.95) Panzerglass PanzerGlass Google Pixel 6 (29, 95) PanzerGlass Google Pixel 6 Pro – TPU Film (26,95) Power Support ZAGG Glass Elite for Google Pixel 6 ($29.99) Fusion Curve with D3O for Google Pixel 6 Pro ($49.99) Glass Elite for Pixel 6a ($49.99)

Update Jan 17, 2022: The Google Support article has been updated again with the required branding/naming clarifications. Zagg calls it the InvisibleShield, but the Pixel 6 version remains out of stock and the 6 Pro isn’t currently listed, while the ImpactShield is currently Tech21. Meanwhile, Case-Mate has been added.

Update 11/15/21: Google added “ImpactShield” to the list. This is presumably referring to RhinoShield’s Impact Flex screen protector rather than Tech21, which has yet to sell a Pixel 6 screen protector.

Original 11/6/21: As of last Thursday, the Google support page on how to “unlock a Pixel phone with your fingerprint” states which screen protectors are “compatible” with the Pixel 6: It was just saying something like

Visit the Made for Google manufacturer’s website for compatible screen protectors.

Google just linked to the main list of brands that have “accessories designed and tested to work seamlessly with Pixel phones,” so you’ll have to browse manually.

Luckily, that section was updated last week with more details.

The brands that are Made for Google Certified for Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 are Zagg, Otterbox and Panzerglass.

That said, models from all three brands are mostly sold out, and Zagg’s models, which are not currently available for sale in the Google Store, are listed as “out of stock.”

Of course, many other brands, including well-known brands, offer screen protectors that are not yet listed on Google. Here is the company’s official guidance:

If your fingerprint doesn’t scan, it might be because of your screen protector. Make sure you’re using a Made for Google certified screen protector.

Our advice is that it will take longer to adapt to the under-display fingerprint sensor compared to the rear-mounted sensor on past Pixels. You must keep your finger on the reader without

The under-display optical fingerprint sensor is a little slower than what OnePlus uses, but after nearly two weeks of use between the Pro and standard models, I haven’t had too much trouble with it. Job done. If muscle memory kicks in, I don’t think there’s a problem.

Pixel 6 Details:

