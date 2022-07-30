The Bay Area dad used his background in technology to design the innovative Flo Mask face cover based on his children’s aspirations.





SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — Silicon Valley father and technologist Kevin Goh is inspired by his children and uses his background to reimagine face masks to create a better Bay Area. We support the construction of

“This is what our masks look like,” said Ngo as he unboxed the Flo Mask. “Here is the user guide.”

Ngo is the founder and father of three children. In 2018, well before the pandemic, he began designing masks out of concern for young children.At the time, campfires were ravaging Butte County, affecting air quality.

“My kids went to school without any protection. They would come home and complain of headaches and nausea,” he explained. doing.”

Ngo said he spent 20 years in his product development career and was able to bring that experience to the design process. He was looking for a better solution for masks that seal around a child’s face.

Originally, Flo Mask by Air Flo Labs, LLC was developed for children. A reusable rubber-like product that is regulated, comfortable and effective. When COVID hit, the pandemic created an even more urgent demand for mask use.

“The mask industry hasn’t innovated in decades. It’s the same stuff they’ve been selling for years,” he shared. , no one thought to see if it really suited him.”

With inclusion in mind, part of Ngo’s process involved 3D scanning the faces of dozens of children of various ethnicities. This was Ngo’s way of enhancing fit and filtering for all face shapes.

He expanded his inventory in April, adding masks for adults as well. During its development process, 3D scanning involved hundreds of adult faces, Ngo said.

The company’s website states, “The world is a lot different than when we first started our journey in 2018, but our mission is still concrete: The world’s best face mask for everyone.” is to make

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see the world of biology and innovation now look at masks and start saying, ‘How can we make these better,'” ABC7 special correspondent Dr. Alok Patel said in one edition. He said as he lifted the mask he used. surgical mask. “It’s pretty outdated at the moment.”

Dr. Patel continues: And, sadly, wildfires are increasing every year. ”

When asked about Ngo’s efforts, Dr. Patel said it was encouraging.

“It’s comforting to see people working on this and saying, ‘How do we make well-fitting masks that have the right level of filtration, are comfortable, and can be worn by people for extended periods of time?'” . It’s reusable,” he told his ABC7 News. “So we are reducing waste.”

Ngo added, “Our masks are designed to last 20-40 hours, so one filter will last for a week.”

“Therefore, these masks will not end up in landfills or the ocean. In fact, we are very pleased that such efforts are being made and the next generation of masks will be deployed,” Dr. Patel said. .

Ngo says working with his team during the COVID-19 pandemic made the process more difficult because he couldn’t develop the product directly. He and his partner were forced to work remotely.

To mitigate potential problems caused by supply chain delays, the filters are manufactured in the United States, the packaging is manufactured in Southern California, and the company’s warehouse is located in the Bay Area.

“We try to do it as locally as possible,” he shared. “Because it’s often easier to think of profits than people. But that’s not what this mission is about.”

Flo Mask is not officially N95 certified. However, Ngo said the company is working directly with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health as a finalist in his BARDA/NIOSH/NIST mask innovation challenge.

Air Flo Labs, LLC is one of ten teams remaining nationwide. The Flo Mask team is made up of award-winning product designers from across Silicon Valley who have spent their entire careers building products for the world’s best technology companies.

“It has been very difficult, but we are here to protect people,” Ngo told ABC7 News.

“What we’re trying to address now are immunocompromised users,” he continued. ‘, I realized I needed to step up by upgrading to the best mask available today.”

