Default technical settings that should be turned off immediately





A valuable lesson about our personal technology is a catchy maxim.

The proverb refers to the default settings that technology companies embed deeply into the devices, apps, and websites we use. These settings typically share data about your activity and location. You can usually opt out of this data collection, but companies make it less noticeable in the hopes that you won’t be adjusting menus and buttons too soon.

Apple, Google, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft generally want some default settings left on. This is allegedly to train algorithms to catch bugs and make the product easier to use. However, unnecessary data sharing is not always in our best interest.

That’s why it’s important to peruse the many menus, buttons, and switches in every technology product we use to reduce the data we share. A streamlined guide to default settings.

apple phone

On an iPhone, users can open the Settings app and enter the Privacy menu to change how app usage and location data is shared. (Apple technically asks people to opt-in to some of these settings when activating a new iPhone, but these steps can be easily missed. These tips Disable data sharing.)

[追跡]and select[追跡するアプリのリクエストを許可]Toggle off. This instructs all apps not to share data with third parties for marketing purposes.

Select Apple Advertising and toggle Personalized Ads off to prevent Apple from using information about you to serve targeted ads in the App Store, Apple News, and Stocks.

[分析と改善]and select[iPhone 分析の共有]Toggle off to prevent iPhone from sending device data to Apple to improve the product.

[位置情報サービス]and select[システム サービス]to tap[iPhone 分析]When[ルーティングとトラフィック]Toggle off to prevent your device from sharing geodata with Apple to improve Apple Maps.

Google services

Google products, including Android phones and web services such as Google Search, YouTube and Google Maps, are associated with a Google Account and a control panel for fine-tuning data management can be found on the website myactivity.google.com.

Set auto-delete to delete activity older than 3 months in all three categories: Web & App Activity, Location History, and YouTube History. This way, instead of creating a permanent record of every search, Google deletes his entries older than 90 days. In the short term, you can make useful recommendations based on your recent searches.

Ryne Hager, editor of tech blog Android Police, has a bonus tip for Android phones. His newer version of Android offers the ability for apps to share approximate location rather than exact location. Many apps, such as weather software, are best at sharing approximate data, and precise geographic data should only be shared with software that needs it to work properly, such as mapping apps. .

facebook goals

Meta’s most important settings are accessible via the Privacy Checker tool within the Settings menu. These are important adjustments to prevent prying eyes from employers and marketers.

[共有内容を表示できるユーザー]and,[自分の友達リストとフォローしているページにアクセスできる人のみ]and select[誕生日を表示できる人]and[友達]Choose.

[Facebook であなたを見つける方法]and,[メールまたは電話番号であなたを検索できる人は自分のみ]Choose.

For advertising settings on Facebook, toggle off the switches for relationship status, employer, job title, and education. In this way, marketers will not be able to serve targeted advertisements based on this information.

Amazon Websites and Devices

Amazon offers some control over how information is shared through our websites and products like Alexa and Ring cameras. There are two settings that I highly recommend turning off.

Amazon launched Amazon Sidewalk last year. This is a program that allows new Amazon products to automatically share their Internet connection with other nearby devices. Critics say Sidewalk could open the door for bad actors to access people’s data.

To disable it on your Echo speaker, open the Amazon Alexa app and tap[その他]Tap. in the settings,[アカウント設定]then tap[Amazon Sidewalk]to select[Sidewalk]to the off position.

For Ring cameras, in the Ring app, tap the three-line icon in the upper left, then tap[コントロール センター]Tap. Tap Amazon Sidewalk and slide the button to the off position.

On Amazon’s website, some shopping lists, such as items saved in wishlists, are public by default, which can expose your information.[あなたのリスト]Visit the page and set each shopping list to private.

microsoft windows

Windows PCs come with a number of data sharing settings enabled by default to help Microsoft, advertisers and websites learn more about Microsoft. The switch to turn these settings off opens the settings menu,[プライバシーとセキュリティ],[一般]Click to display.

But Windows’ worst default settings may have nothing to do with privacy. Whenever Wirecutter editor Kimber Streams tests a new laptop, one of his first steps is to open the sound menu,[No Sounds]to mute the many annoying chimes that play when Windows has a problem.

