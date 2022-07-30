



Like most city government roles, the Chief Innovation Officer takes cues from the mayor.

Few people understand that better than Santiago Garces, who became CIO of Boston in May 2022 after serving as CIO in both Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and South Bend, Indiana.

Garces founded the South Bends Innovation and Technology division during his tenure from 2014-2018 and served as CIO of Pittsburgh from 2018-2020. Now, he’s working with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who will take office in his November 2021 inauguration.

Garces and Wu have developed a broad digital equity plan centered around expanding broadband access, improving transportation access, building telemedicine infrastructure, and expanding public Wi-Fi coverage.

We spoke with Garces about the relationship between the innovation chief and the mayor, and how he’s navigated the responsibilities of the role and the mayor’s priorities in his career.

What is your vision for Boston? What do you want to bring to the city that is unique or new?

I think Boston has a unique opportunity to digitally transform with its residents in mind, which is very difficult.and i think so [in] Most of the time, the way to do that is to form a small team to focus on this legacy infrastructure while everyone else manages it. The big thing I was trying to do was flip the script around a bit and say, ‘In fact, to make this work, you have to change the way everything works. You have to strategize, this won’t work unless you’re literally thinking about restructuring how the city works, and I think the scale is really complicated.

How important is the relationship between the mayor and the CIO in achieving your goals?

It is very important to understand what she is trying to do. Doing so will allow her to focus our energies on areas she cares about and do things in a way that evokes the mayor’s values. I have had the privilege of working for her four mayors. Each of them works differently, and they also value different things. It’s really important to have a good relationship because it’s not just about purpose, it’s about making sure you resonate with the way they want you to be.

One of the things that drew me to work here is that the CIO position reports directly to the mayor. So was my experience in South Bend and Pittsburgh. If you know what that vision is, I think it would be better if you could build a close relationship that allows you to support it and coordinate resources to make it happen.

What is Boston’s vision for implementing its digital equity plan?

Digital equity ties directly into the heart of digital transformation. Because even though we create great digital experiences for our residents, some residents don’t have access to those experiences. If you don’t have access to the tools, skills, or devices to do it, you haven’t done a good job.

The way we think in Boston is that the pandemic has really changed the debate about digital equity. Pre-pandemic digital equity has always been an important issue, but I don’t think it was the biggest issue most people thought. Without access to digital tools, being able to stay connected with education, employment, healthcare, and government became critical. The ability to pay taxes online has become a matter of life safety. Having to stand in line to pay taxes added risk to you. Digital experiences suddenly went from being convenient or smart or great to being kind of essential, right? I think we’re looking at this post-pandemic world where not only governments but our society can’t think of digital experiences as mere afterthoughts. It can always be the main lifeline of how people work, and as a society we will be better off as long as we have the right resources and the right tools to do it.

