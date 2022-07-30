Google Photos integration in ChromeOS Files app is coming





For a long time, we Chromebook users have expected a formal integration between the ChromeOS Files app and Google Photos. After all, on the Pixel Phone, Google Photos is effectively a gallery and editing app, serving as a great tool for delivering the right images to the apps you want to use, when they need them. Instead of finding the images you took a few days ago, downloading them, rearranging them, and uploading them to Instagram, choose to add new photos, choose from Google Photos as one of your storage options, and select the images you want to share. Just do it. Neat, easy, clean, I’ve wanted this on my Chromebook for quite some time.

To be fair, there are some ties that currently exist for this kind of behavior on Chromebooks, but they don’t work across the board and aren’t intended for web-based activities at all. After installing the Google Photos Android app, the Files app shows a Google Photos section, but unfortunately the moment I need to use it as a file picker for web-based tasks, this section disappears. However, if the app you’re using to display the file picker is Android-based, you have the option to choose from your Google Photos library.

To clarify this, let’s present a scenario. When I open instagram.com and choose to add a new post, the Files app pops up as a file picker, but there is no Google Photos to choose from in the sidebar. If you do the exact same task with the Instagram Android app, you’ll notice that the Files app now shows Google Photos as a selectable location.Right: Android App = Google Photos option

Google Photos and Files app

This is clearly a half-measure and hopefully it will be fixed in a future update.Google Photos is a powerful search/editing tool and sortable to access all your images and videos It’s also a place to be, so it makes sense to see it arrive in the ChromeOS Files app at some point. I think we can turn to the part and see exactly how Google Photos will be integrated into the Files app in the future. increase.

You may notice that in the top row there is a new option for choosing wallpaper, Google Photos. At first I wasn’t sure if this would work, but it’s nice and implemented as expected. Clicking the Google Photos button takes you to the same timeline view as the app or web, and you can also grab from the albums you create.

From there, you can select a single image for your wallpaper, or select an entire album to automatically update in the background. It’s a great option that allows those selections to be easily synced across devices without any additional file management required.

Well built and well run, the wallpaper picker is just a shadow of what you might be offered via the Files app if you choose to migrate here what Google has done. Imagine Photos as an option right under Google Drive as a mounted files option. This literally allows for the exact same interface that Google already offers in its wallpaper picker. Both the Personalization Hub and the Files app are system web apps, so there’s basically no reason why you can’t copy them all from one to the other.

In that case, select the photos you want to upload to the web app or Android app, and one of the options is[Google フォト]You can imagine a future where you click to browse through your photo collection. Click to select the image you want. Perhaps in the future it may also include a simple Google photo search, but for now the same implementation that the wallpaper picker has is a perfectly fine starting point.

Will Google make this move? We don’t know for sure, but there’s no reason not to at this point. Chromium Gerrit pointing to it also has some changes. The integration they’ve built into their wallpaper picker is proof enough that this addition is not only possible, but can be done in an easy and user-friendly way right now. I hope you can influence someone at Google to consider putting it there. This is one of my absolute favorite additions to ChromeOS, and I think it applies to many.

