Optical Gas Imaging – A New Revolutionary Imaging Technology





The European Union Space Program Agency (EUSPA) will be established in 2021 and will be the operational arm of the European Union’s space ambitions. It manages the commercialization of applications from satellites such as mapping, navigation and scientific missions. Executive Director Rodrigoda He spoke to Costa about the European space business and its contribution to the EU Green Deal.

What benefits can people expect from European space commerce in the near future?

Space is a new technological revolution, changing the way we live, work and play. From the navigation system in your car, to the landing of the last plane, to maps in your cell phone, the benefits of satellite technology are everywhere.

All smartphones sold in the European single market (after March 2022) use the Galileo satnav signal. This results in better emergency call locations, faster response times and more lives saved.

In other words, SPACE is an invisible infrastructure solution that provides highly visible services.

How will the space business grow?

Annual sales of satellite navigation receivers are expected to grow from 1.8 billion to 2.5 billion units from 2021 to 2031. Consumer, tourism and health markets will dominate. Smartphones and wearables account for 92% of receivers. By 2031, he expects to have over 10 billion satellite navigation devices installed worldwide.

Apart from the consumer market, specialized markets in agriculture, urban development, cultural heritage and infrastructure also contribute to revenue streams.

Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices and applications, data-driven services, and the push for smart cities and mobility will increase demand.

As for Earth observation, commercial revenue is expected to double from about 2.8 billion to over 5.5 billion over the next decade.

What role does knowledge from outer space play in protecting Earth?

The Copernicus service monitors many important climate indicators such as sea level, temperature and air currents. This data can help shape global climate policy decisions.

Through Copernicus Climate Change Services, we provide business and policy makers with information about past, present and future climate.

The European space program provides a wealth of information about climate (see below).

climate monitoring

An image above the Norwegian fjords near Troms, inside the Arctic Circle, shows the effects of the intense heatwave that hit much of Europe in June 2022. The darker areas of water indicate that the ice melted and drained large amounts of sediment into the fjords.

Copernicus services are used to monitor climate change in environments such as arctic regions.

dust cloud

On June 30, 2022, one of the Copernicus Sentinel 3 satellites captured this image. This image shows Saharan dust clouds engulfing skies over northern Africa, southern Italy, and Malta. The storm continues and is expected to reach Spain in the next few days.

So far, 2022 has seen several dust storms. Not only are they bad for human health, they also affect the production of solar energy by depositing sand on solar panels and limiting their productivity. The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) provides forecasts to help plan the necessary measures to limit the adverse effects of dust storms.

EU space application

satonavi navigation

Galileo is the European Union’s independent satellite navigation system. Logistics companies use it to track shipments and aircraft use it during takeoff and landing. In-car navigation is backed by the fact that Galileo is more accurate in cities than his traditional GPS (US) and GLONASS (Russia) satellite navigation.

Galileo also boasts better security from hackers. Resilience ensures quality and reliability. Apart from navigation services, Galileo also supports search and rescue beacons for people in distress.

Designed and manufactured in Europe, the Galileo has had a major impact on European and global commerce. A next-generation Galileo satellite navigation system is already being planned.

climate science

The Copernicus Earth Observation Program is widely used in climate change science.

Sentinel and other satellites can monitor temperature, sea level conditions, and other climate measurements on Earth. This data can then feed into global climate policy decisions.

As the ocean absorbs carbon, its temperature rises, which has many ramifications, including sea level rise, changes in fish migration, disappearance of coral reefs, and changes in global climate patterns, Da Costa said. .

The EU Space Program also plays a role in limiting the impact of climate change on the Arctic environment. For example, the precise navigation provided by Galileo can optimize transportation routes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fuel consumption.

Click the link to see how key climate indicators are monitored by the Copernicus Ocean and Climate Change Service.

emergency support

Copernicus Emergency Management Service (EMS) provides emergency response information for natural or man-made disasters. Whether it’s fires, floods, earthquakes, volcanoes, hurricanes, or other disasters, emergency services can take advantage of rapid mapping services to get a very detailed picture of what’s happening on the ground.

When wildfires devastated Greece last summer, officials asked the Copernicus EMS to monitor changes in the situation, Da Costa said. When floods hit Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (also in 2021), satellites provided rescuers with the highly accurate positioning and navigation they needed to save lives.

The research in this article was funded by the EU. This article was originally published in Horizon, EU Research and Innovation Magazine.

