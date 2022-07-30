Why Proton is lobbying the Apple and Google app stores Quartz





Andy Yen flew to Washington DC on a sweltering day in mid-July. Yen is an elemental particle physicist who founded and runs Proton, a company named after his former profession. Encrypted email Proton, known for his service ProtonMail, is based in Geneva, but Yen took a transatlantic plane to lobby in the halls of Congress.

Yen, who builds a suite of privacy-first productivity and workplace tools, said that given Apple’s and Google’s app stores charge a 30% commission on app revenue, his I don’t think the company can compete with Apple or Google in the current competitive environment.

Apple and Google have waged a global battle to retain control of their app stores as governments such as the European Union and South Korea have been ditching it. Attempts to limit the way tech companies self-preferring, if passed, would force Apple and Google to allow apps to use their own payment systems to avoid 30% fees There is a possibility.

Quartz met with Yen at WeWork in Washington to discuss Protons’ business, the company’s lobbying efforts, and why it’s focused on antitrust reform rather than federal privacy legislation.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

I know Proton is an encrypted email provider. How is your business pivoting?

Rather than a pivot, I think it’s a realization of a long-term vision. From the beginning, there was always a vision that today’s Internet is broken. Surveillance capitalism, the dominant way companies make money online, is bad for users, bad for society, bad for freedom and democracy. The idea that you must sell your most intimate and sensitive personal information to tech giants in order to exist online is fundamentally wrong and morally wrong.

We created Proton to provide an alternative to that, and ProtonMail was clearly the place to start.When you look at Google’s business model, the whole thing is linking all the data and bringing the whole ecosystem together. Based on the fact that you have an account and Gmail. If there is a keystone for the entire ecosystem, it is email.

But we know that today’s Internet is not an ecosystem of services or products. Google has an ecosystem, Facebook has an ecosystem, everyone has their own ecosystem. And our vision is that privacy should also have its own ecosystem. ProtonMail is therefore the starting point and the linchpin of our ecosystem. It has a VPN, calendar, and file storage product, launching in beta this year. The idea is to build an entire ecosystem where data is private and secure.

How does Proton make money?

Proton’s financial history is interesting. So his first two years started as a crowdfunding campaign. It was a donation system. And one of the key challenges we had to uncover was how to move from donation-based to sustainable. So in 2016, we adopted a freemium business model to get some people to pay for our services. And the interesting thing is that it was beneficial.

Proton has now grown to 70 million accounts and 400 employees. And we did this without venture capital investors. So not only is privacy a benefit, but we were able to do this without needing the annual funding that many other companies do to scale, potentially increasing scalability to alternative models. There is a possibility

The next thing for us is whether this ecosystem approach works. Is this the right way to approach this problem? So in half a year or a few years, take a closer look and see if this has changed the world.

You are here in Washington discussing antitrust with American lawmakers. Why lobby for antitrust reform instead of federal privacy legislation?

The short answer is that they are actually the same thing. There is no longer a difference between privacy and competition.

The FTC lawsuit against Facebook clearly illustrates this. The argument here is, if you don’t like Facebook’s privacy practices, where are you going to go? Your alternative is TikTok, but this is nothing more. It’s only controlled by China, so you probably don’t want that either. So I think having a competitive digital marketplace is key to having more privacy in the world.

A freemium business, it pays 30% of its revenue to its biggest mobile platform competitors, Google and Apple. If you’re paying your biggest competitor close to 30% of your revenue, you’ll find it impossible to compete. This is revenue, not profit.

But there are also consequences of this. Privacy business must be subscription-based, so if subscription business is forced to pay 30% fee, ad-based business model will not pay 30% fee, so ad-based business You end up creating an app ecosystem that benefits your model preferentially.

This lack of competition has enabled anti-competitive and proprietary app store practices, turning the entire internet ecosystem towards surveillance capitalism as a way of raising money and building businesses. Get privacy for free.

Do Consumers Care About Encryption and Privacy?

I think the best way to find out is to look at what Facebook, Google and Apple are doing right now. The core of their message is trying to convince people that they are private. It most clearly shows that

Now Big Tech is trying to move the goalposts. Google isn’t private, but redefining what privacy means could make Google private. So if you look at what Apple, Facebook and Google are saying now, they define privacy as no one but us can misuse your data. This is incorrect. Correct definition Proton definition, no one can misuse your data. End-to-end encryption and zero-access encryption ensure this.

Apple has done a lot of marketing around privacy. How does Apple support consumer privacy and what kind of mirage is that?

Apple’s definition of privacy is exactly the same as Google’s definition of privacy. Of course, Apple also has an advertising business, which essentially blocks potential competitors from accessing user information so they can monetize it.

Taking that view of privacy is a little cynical. It is. Users probably don’t want third-party cookies or first-party cookies. They don’t need cookies at all. It’s great for advertising, but I believe that actually serving users and giving users what they actually want is truly private and not tracked.

Protons’ logic is that when you try to access user data, you can’t, right?

yes. You don’t have the ability to read, access, or use it in the first place. In fact, that’s the only way to be sure of these things. He only performs a merger or acquisition once before your data moves elsewhere. The advantage of end-to-end encryption is that anything can happen. Google may buy us and Google will lose access to your data.

The mechanical guarantees of encryption are stronger privacy guarantees for the average consumer.

Tell us about the bill you are lobbying for.

There are two bills. The Open App Markets Act, which covers app store fees of 30%. And the American Innovation and Choice Online Act. And those two are going in parallel, and it’s very likely that they’ll be combined.

This is perhaps the first federal attempt in 100 years to enact new competition laws. The last was the Clayton Act in the early 20th century. In other words, the century that has tried to reform competition at the federal level and is now applying it to the digital marketplace.

This is also one problem when you have bipartisan support. Unless some action is taken to condemn North Korea, that is highly unlikely. I was optimistic that the vote would be there. We had heard from both the bill’s sponsors and its staff that he had over 60 votes in the Senate. So if it gets up to vote, this will pass.

When I think of companies pushing antitrust laws against Apple and Google, I usually think of Spotify, Yelp, and Epic Games. What does Proton add to this conversation?

It’s a privacy company. As a privacy company, we have a moral standing to refute Apple’s claim that competition harms privacy. In fact, what we’re making clear is that by giving companies like Proton an opportunity to compete, more competition leads to better privacy.

Another factor was also a security and encryption company. I find this very informative. Because competition shows that national security and democracy are not undermined. In effect, this will strengthen America’s ability to compete globally and strengthen security.

Frankly, there are a lot of arguments about security and encryption, and you can disagree with many of them. With more secure competitors, we can bring more security to the market. It would undermine national security, they argued, because America cannot compete unless it innovates.

Apple claims that because it manages its own app store, it can ensure privacy in the system.

This is based on the assumption that Apple is the only company in the world with security rights. Proton shows he has a competitor by putting a more private and secure product on his App Store than Applesis. In short, a startup that can offer better security and privacy than Apple.

We can open up the market, let other innovators enter the space, give companies like Proton a chance to succeed, and have solutions that are more private and secure for consumers than what Apple can offer. increase. That’s the nature of innovation and competition, and there are other players out there pushing each other to do better.

What does this passage of legislation mean for Proton?

Let’s talk about what that means for you. On the day this law is passed, customers will see their prices cut by 30% from his, as they will no longer have to pay Apple and Google taxes on the Internet. And those savings are passed on to the consumer.

Proton isn’t the only one to do that. Many other companies will too. As you said, Epic and Spotify are also lowering prices. In an era when people are struggling with inflation, I think he would pay 30% less for the apps and services that everyone uses. This is a huge benefit for consumers. It’s like a tax cut. Except you pay corporate America for it.

The other is if you put Proton on a level playing field. For example, if you’re setting up an Android device, instead of crawling through 5 menus and changing your default email in a very clunky interface, you’ll be prompted. screen, select the email service you want to use by default.

There is no doubt that many people would like to take a more private option. What this means is that more people will have privacy and will have more users. I think this will force Google to be more private. Because for the first time, Google faces competitive pressure on privacy.

This is also a long-term benefit for consumers. It’s a win for small businesses, a win for jobs, a win for the economy, a win for consumers. Only Big Tech loses.Going through this could result in 4 tech companies [Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook] A little less profit. That’s the downside. If it was taking risks as a society, I think the passage would be easy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/why-proton-is-lobbying-against-apple-and-google-s-app-s-1849348459 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos