Webinar discusses innovation in livestock farming, preparing for the future.livestock





It’s not as simple as growing crops or raising bulls to feed people.

U.S. agriculture is constantly being analyzed and put under the microscope as farmers and ranchers seek to achieve sustainability and environmental, social, and governance goals.

According to the Animal Agriculture Alliance, technology and innovation are essential for animal agriculture to meet this challenge. Of the nearly $20 billion venture capital invested in Agri-Food Tech startups in 2019, only a fraction was invested in animal agriculture. AAA recently hosted a webinar to discuss what’s next for the livestock sector.

In a webinar, experts JJ Jones and Amy te Plate-Church described some possible solutions to these challenges and how to fund them and gain consumer acceptance. Jones is Executive Director of the National Institute for Animal Agriculture and te Plate-Church is an Engagement Specialist for The Center for Food Integrity.

By 2019, much of the livestock and food industry began to witness significant progress in investments in the food and agtech segment, with $19.8 billion infused into the value chain. However, these dollars are only publicly discussed.

So it’s possible that there was private investment that wasn’t issued in a press release or that didn’t flow through the channels where that information could be found, Jones said. is an important investment in

Jones feels that animal and food system goals are being set by different organizations and groups with respect to different aspects of the food system.

He has explored topics such as improving productivity and how to ensure a supply of protein for friends, family and neighbors across the country and around the world.

We’ve been looking at goals around maintaining a lifestyle. How can we enable the next generation of families and business owners to take over our livestock sector, and indeed when it comes to specific proteins, such as species-specific proteins, our goal is How does it compete with protein, Jones said.

In terms of venture capital numbers, 2019 saw a significant increase in venture capitalist investment in the food and agritech sectors. Jones says there are six main factors these groups look for when considering where to invest. These factors include personality, competence, creativity, community, sustainability and financial prospects.

It is important for us and for food and agriculture to think about how we can help entrepreneurs and innovators identify where they need creative solutions, wherever they are in the supply and value chains. I think. So is this innovation or technology good for the community?

Investors are looking for sustainable or long-term investments. It must be something with long-term viability, not just an epiphany of bread-type activities and innovations, Jones said.

So that they can find a return on investment. Because that’s clearly what venture capital is going for, he said. And similarly, the financial outlook is the growth rate of this innovation or this technology.

Jones said the numbers he shared show that venture capitalists and others in the technology and innovation space are very interested in food and agtech. 2019 Supply Taking a closer look at his $19.8 billion investment across his chain, Jones began analyzing how much money is being put into technology at the farm and ranch level, through consumer products. rice field. He also wanted to analyze $7.6 billion and how much money is spent on crops and livestock.

Livestock and crop farming in the United States are on par in terms of total revenue, he said, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Economic Research. , it would be reasonable to say that 50% should be used for animal husbandry.

Our strength, he said, was food that was highly desired, both physically and mentally. There’s a reason. People want our products not just physically, but mentally.

Animal protein is a complete protein containing many beneficial nutrients, vitamins and minerals. There is also a rich global history and its culture, lifestyle and practical needs all over the world. As for weaknesses, however, Jones said animal farming could be slow to adopt and is highly fragmented and fragmented. They are also slow to have emotional conversations.

Jones believes the livestock industry needs to continue to give consumers permission to enjoy animal-based proteins.

We know they want them. They have ethical concerns about animal welfare, environmental stewardship and other factors they must be allowed to overcome. Food Safety Greater collaboration is needed, especially in pre-competitive areas such as sex, animal welfare, antimicrobial resistance and environmental stewardship.

Mr Jones said there is a threat that everyone involved in agriculture will need to be overseen for things like social licenses and freedom to operate. Please be careful because it affects society as a whole.

We have a role to play in climate change. So we need to be ready to adapt and get involved there, he said.

The final issue to be aware of is zoonotic diseases. Each year, the livestock industry is estimated to be affected by the disease at more than $220 billion.

So this is not only a significant economic loss, but also an animal welfare issue, Jones said. should be monitored and kept informed at all times.

Food Integrity Center

Te Platechurch said there were many coherent findings when discussing social acceptance of animal proteins and the role technology will play in our sustainable future.

We believe that innovations and proven technologies near production agriculture are essential to creating safe, healthy and affordable food in sufficient quantities while meeting environmental and sustainability goals. I know

The question that must be answered is how technology in agriculture will be accepted.

And that’s exactly the question we were trying to answer at CFI about a year ago, she said. Specifically, what are the factors that lead to the acceptance or rejection of a technology used in food or agriculture when we know that it has been widely adopted in other fields?

The CFI and United Soybean Board’s goal in this study was to develop a model to classify existing and future technologies, along with key factors known to be relevant to consumer acceptance. They identified four different factors that are believed to be important factors in the acceptance or rejection of technology in food. , and recognized technologies. In terms of consumer characteristics, he found four major factors: aversion, general attitudes towards new technology, cultural values, and personal identification.

Heuristics are mental shortcuts in decision-making, she said, that substitute detailed technical knowledge for making decisions. So if you don’t fully understand science and technology, these are shortcuts to your conclusions.

Heuristics that drive acceptance include positive or negative images associated with technology, beliefs about nature, and superiority of previous or current products to proposed technology.

But most importantly, the foundation of this impetus is the trust heuristic. This includes trust in the technology itself as well as trusted people within the organization. Therefore, opening the door to consumers about technology means that the technology came from a trusted organization that acts responsibly, and has trusted people who champion and develop it. must believe.

The general public should ensure that the benefits of technology are consistent with social values. These benefits outweigh the perceived risks and justify trust in the technology.

The perceived risks, especially those related to food safety, personal health, the environment and animals, can undoubtedly have adverse effects. I can. Ultimately, to be accepted, the perceived benefits must outweigh or at least equal those perceived risks.

Their results found that millennials had the most positive impressions of the technology used to grow food. Generation Z was a close second to him. Early adopters gave the most positive impressions of the technology used to grow food in the United States.

Therefore, the top-tier driver, she said, was first and foremost that eating foods containing genetically-edited plants was safe for consumers. A second layer of drivers follows. Gene editing in plants promotes greater sustainability of food production through higher crop yields. I think it’s very attractive.

The second tier driver was confidence in the technology as it is being used in human medicine. Then a set of what Platechurch called a third-tier driver.

They’re also not as influential as the others I’ve described, but she said the technology to edit the genes of plants is available to all farmers and growers. There is a nature.

A CFI study confirmed what plate churches we see across food and agriculture.

This, she said, is the foundation for embracing easy access to information and the promotion of positive attributes of benefit.

Without a specific understanding and knowledge of technical details, buyers often take shortcuts in decision making.

Trusting the organizations that develop the technology and those that approve and monitor its impact is the key to people’s trust.

The benefits must outweigh the perceived risks of consuming technology-obtained food, and those perceived benefits must resonate with the public and outweigh the potential risks. not.

Those of us in production agriculture know for sure that farmers, industrial researchers and scientists are using innovation to continuously find new ways to produce more and more sustainable crops and animal proteins. There is, said Te Platechurch. And there is a wonderful story to tell about it.

Based on what is known about consumer motivations, and what the CFI continues to learn, she believes that when social good, food safety and responsible use are presented transparently, believes they appreciate the value and potential that agriculture brings to achieving sustainability and food security goals.

