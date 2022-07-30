Amazon Drive will end service at the end of 2023





Bad news for (probably few) people who have relied on Amazon Drive to store important files in the cloud. Amazon is closing the service. On the plus side, it took over a year to find an alternative and migrate everything.

According to the company, Amazon Drive will no longer be supported after December 31, 2023. At that point, access is completely blocked. Uploads will be retired early and will not be accepted after January 31st. The Amazon Drive app for Android and iOS will be retired on October 31, 2022.

Amazon will continue to offer customers the ability to securely backup, share and organize their photos and videos with Amazon Photos, Amazon said in an email to customers. However, all files other than images and videos must be downloaded. On their FAQ page, Amazon recommends using the Amazon Photos desktop app for Windows or macOS if you’re trying to get larger files. You can also cancel your Drive subscription by going here.

As to why Amazon decided to retire Drive after 11 years, the company said: Perhaps this means Amazon has big ideas in mind to compete with Google Photos and Apple’s iCloud Photo Library. But Drive news will definitely disappoint those used to storing files on Amazon’s trusted servers.

