5 Most Effective Online Roulette Strategies





Every player should remember one important fact while betting, and that is: the casinos are meant to win. They could lose a lot of money if they let people play games that can be beat easily with real money, so these games won’t make it to the casinos – both physical and online. Simply put, the house always wins, even if you apply the best possible roulette method. But you can improve your odds of winning at roulette by using a few simple strategies, as once the roulette wheel starts spinning, the outcome is unpredictable, no matter whether you play roulette online from AmazonSlots, in live casino games, or in a casino. TRUE. Still, as we said, there are strategies, and there are good strategies at that. So let us introduce you to the top five online roulette strategies that you should try today:

1. Martingale

Strategy number one for players. Every time a player loses using the Martingale method, he increases his bet by one unit. Ideally, when the player wins, they recoup all their losses plus a little bit of the profit. Bets on red/black, odds/evens, 0-18/19-36, etc. are recommended for this method.

2. Laboratory

The player decides how much money he wants to earn and divides that amount into a series of winning values ​​that add up to the total prize goal. After a losing bet, the Labouchere method requires the player to raise their bet. The bet is calculated by adding the numbers in the extreme sequence (left and right). The winning numbers are crossed out and the numbers to the far left and right are used for the next bet if the first bet is successful. If the bet is not successful, the bet is added to the far right of the sequence.

3. Reverse Labouchere

Each bet is determined by adding the first and last numbers of the sequence, like the traditional Labouchere method. After a successful bet, the reverse Labouchere method raises the stakes. After the loss, the first and last digits are erased. After a successful bet, the most recent bet is added to the running total. The end goal is to delete the last number and complete the cycle.

4. Andruchi

Andrucci’s approach is based on the assumption that the wheel will eventually pass all possible combinations of numbers. First, keep track of the numbers that occur in a sequence of 30 to 35 cycles. Next, pick a number that you think the ball will fall on and keep betting on that number for the next 15 spins to 25 spins, or until you win. Andrucci’s method is based on the principles of physics and is influenced by the study of chaos theory.

5. D’Alembert

For best results, you should use D’Alembert’s method of double money bets, such as red/black, odds/evens, or 1-18/19-36. The player’s bet increases by one coin after each losing bet. Each win results in one coin being removed from the total bet. This is based on another progression based approach to roulette, and many believe that D’Alembert is less risky than the famous Martingale tactic.

