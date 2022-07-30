



Diafaan SMS Server 2022 Free Download Latest Version for Windows. It is complete offline standalone setup of Diafaan SMS Server 2022.

Diafaan SMS Server 2022 Overview

Diafaan SMS Server 2022 is a fast, powerful and easy to use application that allows you to send and receive SMS to your web browser or web server. It is an efficient application that provides a flexible and easy to use SMS gateway for 3G/GSM and SMPP modems. It is a useful tool especially for professional users who are looking for an easy way to integrate two-way SMS into their IT system. It has the ability to send messages to multiple GSM modems and connect to unlimited numbers of gateways and connectors. It supports email clients, SQL databases, and C#/Visual Basic.NET programs. It provides a simple and easy to use wizard-based interface that allows you to set up your accounts. You can also download Coolmuster Android SMS + Contacts Recovery 2022 Free Download.

Diafaan SMS Server 2022 is the ultimate text messaging solution that provides all the necessary tools and features to help you maintain contacts, add groups and manage SMS messages. It allows you to easily configure email alerts, edit message template, delete old records, limit record size, and make portal unavailable. You can start/stop or pause sessions and see statistics about sent, failed and received messages, and you can view full delivery confirmation reports. It enables you to store the received SMS in a table in the database table, log all the messages sent in the database tables, and store the received SMS in a table in a database. It also has the ability to export reports to CSV format. It supports a wide range of databases such as MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server Express, Microsoft Access, Oracle or any other SQL database. Overall, Diafaan SMS Server 2022 is a premium application that provides a cost effective, reliable and versatile SMS messaging solution. You can also download SMS Deliverer Enterprise Free Download.

Features of Diafaan SMS Server 2022

Diafaan SMS Server 2022 Technical Setup Details

Before you start Diafaan SMS Server 2022 free download, make sure you have the system specifications listed below.

Software Full Name: Diafaan SMS Server 2022 Setup File Name: Diafaan_SMS_Server_full_4.6.rar Setup Size: 16MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Full Standalone Setup Mechanical Compatibility: 64 Bit (x64) Latest Version Added On: Jul 30, 2022 Developers : Diafaan SMS

System Requirements for Diafaan SMS Server 2022 Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10RAM: 512MB Hard Disk: 50MB Processor: Intel Dual Core or above Diafaan SMS Server 2022 processor Free Download

Click on the link below to start Diafaan SMS Server 2022 free download. This is complete offline installer standalone setup of Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password 123

